×
× Digital News Videos Opinion Special Reports Lifestyle Weird News Health & Science Education Columns The Hague Trial Kenya @ 50 Comand Your Morning E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
THE STANDARD
Home
National
Politics
Business
World
Opinion
Special Reports
Lifestyle
Weird News
Health & Science
Education
Columns
The Hague Trial
Kenya @ 50
Comand Your Morning
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper @ KSh. 40
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Higher fuel taxes haunt consumers at the pump

By Macharia Kamau | October 3rd 2020 at 12:00:00 GMT +0300

Kenyans will for the second time in less than a month dig deeper into their pockets to pay for fuel prices as the Government increased taxes that motorists pay.

The price of super petrol will go up by a shilling per litre starting this morning while that of diesel and kerosene will increase by 50 cents each.

This comes after the review of excise duty on fuel to take into account inflation.

The increase on petrol follows that of Sh1.48 per litre on September 14 during the monthly price capping guide. The adjustment on diesel and kerosene negates marginal reduction in the price of the two products announced last month.

Read More

Petrol will now retail at Sh106.55 per litre in Nairobi, diesel will retail at Sh95.09 while a litre of kerosene will go for Sh83.73.

Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) in a recent legal noticed increased excise duty rates of certain products to take into account the rate of inflation. The rate changes annually depending on the cost of living and comes to effect on October 1.

The Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (Epra) said the new prices would be in effect between today and October 14 when it publishes the regular price capping guide.

“KRA has adjusted upwards the excise duty on super petrol, diesel and kerosene after taking into account the average inflation rate of 4.96 per cent for the financial year 2019-20,” said Epra in a statement yesterday.

“Accordingly, Epra has recalculated the maximum wholesale and retail pump prices that will be in force from October 3 to 14 taking into account the revised excise duty rates.”

As a result, the regulator said, the pump price per litre of super petrol in Nairobi increases by Sh1.12 while that of diesel and kerosene increase by Sh0.58 per litre respectively.

Excise duty is levied in nominal amounts, informing the decision to review it annually based on the average rise on the cost of living as measured by inflation, and affects locally manufactured as well as imported goods.

The upward review of excise duty to account for inflation means the effective rate has increased to Sh21.95 per litre of petrol and Sh11.37 for a litre of diesel and kerosene.

More than 50 per cent of the money that motorists pay at the pump goes to the government in form of taxes and levies.

Out of the Sh106.55 that consumers pay for a litre of petrol at the retail outlets, a total of Sh55.38 is taken up by taxes and levies.

Related Topics
Fuel Prices Motorists Fuel Taxes
Share this story
Previous article
London Marathon: Kenenisa Bekele injured!
Next article
CBK reports Sh41b surplus on foreign exchange gains

MOST READ

RELATED STORIES

Motorists to pay more as fuel prices go up
Motorists to pay more as fuel prices go up

LATEST STORIES

You can’t stop the hustler movement, DP tells critics
You can’t stop the hustler movement, DP tells critics

CHECKPOINT

THE STANDARD INSIDER

Row over cows stolen in 2015 lands in court

Row over cows stolen in 2015 lands in court
Kennedy Gachuhi 33 minutes ago
Near death experience made me reprioritise my life

Near death experience made me reprioritise my life
Caroline Njoroge 33 minutes ago
Priest famous for building hilltops churches dies

Priest famous for building hilltops churches dies
Fred Kibor 15 hours ago
Why Continental Tour is an event of many firsts

Why Continental Tour is an event of many firsts
Rodgers Eshitemi 21 hours ago

Read More

JamboPay eyes stock exchange listing

Business News

JamboPay eyes stock exchange listing

JamboPay eyes stock exchange listing

CBK reports Sh41b surplus on foreign exchange gains

Business News

CBK reports Sh41b surplus on foreign exchange gains

CBK reports Sh41b surplus on foreign exchange gains

Uganda Airlines flies to Nairobi

Business News

Uganda Airlines flies to Nairobi

Uganda Airlines flies to Nairobi

Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.