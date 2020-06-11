×
Firm opens hub for factory made buildings in Athi River

By Moses Omusolo | October 2nd 2020 at 02:00:00 GMT +0300

Machakos Deputy Governor Eng. Francis Maliti, Safal Group Business Head Manish Kumar, and Kenya Association of Manufacturers (KAM) CEO Phyllis Wakiaga, during the official launch of the SafBuild manufacturing plant in Athi River, Machakos County. The plant is set to produce cold-formed pre-engineered steel buildings which are fully factory fabricated. [David Njaaga, Standard]

Local manufacturing and affordable housing have received a boost as a new building technology factory opens its doors for business.

Kenyans should now expect to set up structures in a matter of weeks with the new technology developed by Mabati Rolling Mills (MRM).

MRM is a Member of the Safal Group of Companies and one of Africa’s pioneering manufacturers of assorted building solutions and has been in business for more than 60 years.

The SafBuild technology is originally an Australian innovation that is used to produce pre-engineered steel buildings. It means any buildings or structures can now be produced from the factory before deployment.

Safal Building Systems Head of Business Manish Garg said the Sh100 million factory will fabricate building solutions that among other things, reduce construction time by half.

“Saf Build offers faster, better, convenient and durable way of construction. Our pre-engineered buildings are cold-formed steel structures that are easily assembled on site," he said.

He added that the innovation piloted since June last year can easily applied to making warehouses, factory sheds, parking and market sheds, schools, workshops, worship houses, farm sheds, garages, among other uses.

Though admitting that cost may be out of reach for small developers, Garg noted that quality makes the solutions cost-effective in the long run.

Company data shows that MRM has already secured over Sh200 million worth of projects where the works are ongoing and some complete in many parts of the country including Nyeri, Ruiru, Kiambu, Eldoret, Kitale, among others.

Also included in the 16 projects is one COVID isolation ward set up for Tigoni hospital and a logistics warehouse set up at Makutano in Machakos County.

The company is in the process of introducing cold room solutions which are expected to eradicate the menace of food wastage along the food supply chain.

Kenya Association of Manufacturers (KAM) chairman Mucai Kunyiha commended MRM for supporting the country’s manufacturing and industrialization agenda.

“SafBuild is a factory producing other factories. And given its newness and wide range of applications, SafBuild is truly a competitive technology, " he said.

Further, speaking to the state of economy in the face of COVID-19, Kunyiha called on the Government to work at making the business environment conducive for both investors and local manufacturers.

He observed that a lot needed to be done to make the manufacturing space more competitive in terms of incentives, policies, and fair regulation.

