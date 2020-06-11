×
× Digital News Videos Opinion Special Reports Lifestyle Weird News Health & Science Education Columns The Hague Trial Kenya @ 50 Comand Your Morning E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
THE STANDARD
Home
National
Politics
Business
World
Opinion
Special Reports
Lifestyle
Weird News
Health & Science
Education
Columns
The Hague Trial
Kenya @ 50
Comand Your Morning
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper @ KSh. 40
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Zimbabwe suspects bacterial disease behind elephant deaths

By Reuters | October 1st 2020 at 11:00:00 GMT +0300

A herd of elephants walk past a watering hole in Hwange National Park, Zimbabwe on October 14, 2014. [Reuters]

Zimbabwe suspects a bacterial disease called haemorrhagic septicaemia is behind the recent deaths of more than 30 elephants but is doing further tests to make sure, the parks authority said.

The elephant deaths, which began in late August, come soon after hundreds of elephants died in neighbouring Botswana in mysterious circumstances.

Officials in Botswana were initially at a loss to explain the elephant deaths there but have since blamed toxins produced by another type of bacterium.

Experts say Botswana and Zimbabwe could be home to roughly half of the continent’s 400,000 elephants, often targeted by poachers.

Elephants in Botswana and parts of Zimbabwe are at historically high levels, but elsewhere on the continent - especially in forested areas - many populations are severely depleted, said Chris Thouless, head of research at Save the Elephants.

Read More

“Higher populations equal greater risk from infectious diseases,” Thouless told Reuters, adding that climate change could put pressure on elephant populations as water supplies diminish and temperatures rise, potentially increasing the probability of pathogen outbreaks.

Zimbabwe Parks and Wildlife Management Authority Director-General Fulton Mangwanya told a parliamentary committee on Monday that so far 34 dead elephants had been counted.

“It is unlikely that this disease alone will have any serious overall impact on the survival of the elephant population,” he said. “The northwest regions of Zimbabwe have an over-abundance of elephants and this outbreak of disease is probably a manifestation of that, ... particularly in the hot, dry season elephants are stressed by competition for water and food resources.”

Post mortems on some of the dead elephants showed inflamed livers and other organs, Mangwanya said. The elephants were found lying on their stomachs, suggesting a sudden death.

Vernon Booth, a Zimbabwe-based wildlife management consultant, told Reuters it was difficult to put a number on Zimbabwe’s current elephant population. He estimated it could be close to 90,000, up from 82,000 in 2014 when the last national survey was conducted, assuming that roughly 2,000-3,000 have died each year from all causes.

Related Topics
Elephants Haemorrhagic septicaemia Tourism Poaching Elephant Deaths
Share this story
Previous article
Tuskys employees’ Strike enters second day
Next article
Form three girl charged with murder of 20-year-old boyfriend

MOST READ

RELATED STORIES

Cultural tourism can boost our fortunes
Cultural tourism can boost our fortunes

LATEST STORIES

MP's bodyguard shoots watchman dead
MP's bodyguard shoots watchman dead

CHECKPOINT

THE STANDARD INSIDER

The man driving restoration of Mombasa’s historical buildings

The man driving restoration of Mombasa’s historical buildings

Phillip Mwakio 2 hours ago
A nail cost me my leg, now I can walk again

A nail cost me my leg, now I can walk again

George Njunge 2 hours ago
Young innovators on a mission to fight crime

Young innovators on a mission to fight crime
Macharia Kamau 1 day ago
Dealing with negative customer feedback

Dealing with negative customer feedback
Pauline Muindi 1 day ago

Read More

Pandemic spurs Africa's mobile telcos to ramp up banking bid

Sci & Tech

Pandemic spurs Africa's mobile telcos to ramp up banking bid

Pandemic spurs Africa's mobile telcos to ramp up banking bid

Puzzled scientists seek reasons behind Africa's low fatality rates from pandemic

Sci & Tech

Puzzled scientists seek reasons behind Africa's low fatality rates from pandemic

Puzzled scientists seek reasons behind Africa's low fatality rates from pandemic

Microsoft 365 outage affects multiple services

Sci & Tech

Microsoft 365 outage affects multiple services

Microsoft 365 outage affects multiple services

Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.