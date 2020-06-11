×
Ward reps seeks county intervention to bail out farmers over Sh163m loan

By Samuel Gichure | October 1st 2020 at 12:00:00 GMT +0300

Nyeri MCAs have passed a motion to compel the county government to intervene and save Rumukia farmers’ co-operative society from being auctioned over a Sh163 million bank loan.

In a motion sponsored by Patrick Mutahi, the assembly urged the county administration to move with speed and negotiate with Tifa Sacco to stop the auctioneers from selling its properties.

Mutahi motion also wants investigations done to find out the cause of the crisis befalling a number of other co-operatives like Gikaru and Ruthaka, which are facing similar problems.

Through Green bell Auctioneers, Taifa seeks to seize the farmers' assets to offset the debts.

The auctioneers have been instructed to cart away coffee parchment worth Sh16 million, a weighing machine valued at Sh400,000, a pulping machine and other office equipment worth Sh12 million.

Supporting the motion, Konyu ward MCA Eric Wamumbi said those who looted the farmers' coffers should be prosecuted and called on anti-graft agency to move in and investigate.

“The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) should investigate and establish those responsible for the mess in Rumukia,” Wamumbi observed.

Erastus Karanja (Ruguru ward) said societies like Mathira North and Rui Ruiru collapsed five years ago due to mismanagement and heavy borrowing.

Chinga ward MCA Kiruga Thuku said the commissioner of cooperatives should also be held responsible for allowing societies to borrow heavily.

"Someone slept on the job and must be held responsible," he said.

