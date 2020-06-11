×
× Digital News Videos Opinion Special Reports Lifestyle Weird News Health & Science Education Columns The Hague Trial Kenya @ 50 Comand Your Morning E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
THE STANDARD
Home
National
Politics
Business
World
Opinion
Special Reports
Lifestyle
Weird News
Health & Science
Education
Columns
The Hague Trial
Kenya @ 50
Comand Your Morning
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper @ KSh. 40
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

US cities see boom in pet cemeteries

By Reuters | October 1st 2020 at 12:00:00 GMT +0300

When Jim LaMar's border collie, KC, died in 2012, he had her cremated and kept the remains with him in his California home.

At the time, he had a few other options in the area around Bakersfield - there had been a pet cemetery years earlier, but it had fallen into disrepair.

But in his job as president of Greenlawn Funeral Homes, which runs two human cemeteries in the area, LaMar said he kept meeting other people who also wanted somewhere to bury their pets.

So, he eventually convinced his bosses to set aside an unused part of one of the cemeteries he oversees for pets of any kind - and last year, KC was the first one to be interred there. Since then, five more families have buried their pets there, and more have inquired.

"People have told me, 'I don't want to bury my dog in the backyard because one day it might be a parking lot or a shopping centre. I want to know I can go visit them with my kids'," LaMar told the Thomson Reuters Foundation.

Covid 19 Time Series

 

More and more pet owners appear to feel the same way - and traditional cemeteries are taking notice, as the affection Americans have for their animals drives a boom in pet cemeteries around the country.

"There's a huge industry in the human market for including pet cemeteries because people are seeing their pets more as family members," said Donna Shugart-Bethune, executive director of the International Association of Pet Cemeteries and Crematories.

That raises a concern for Patricia E Salkin, a land-use expert at Touro College in Illinois, who worries that local jurisdictions may be caught unprepared amid the rising demand.

Relatively few cities have specific regulations for pet cemeteries, she said.

"So what do you do with the growing interest of people in the US who want to bury their pets or be buried with their pets?" Salkin asked.

"The message to local governments is to consider setting aside an allowable use for pets to be buried, with or without their owners," she added.

While there are no official data or federal regulations regarding pet interments, Shugart-Bethune estimates there are about 700 pet cemeteries across the United States today.

Much of the recent boom was driven by a 2014 law change in New York state, which overturned a longtime ban against burying animals in the same area as humans, said Shugart-Bethune, whose organisation has members in 15 countries.

At least three other states have followed suit, she said.

Related Topics
US cities Pet cemeteries Greenlawn Funeral Homes Touro College Covid-19
Share this story
Previous article
Governor Sospeter Ojaamong cites plot to fix him
Next article
MCAs want county to bail out farmers over Sh163m loan

MOST READ

LATEST STORIES

Maraga’s Tano Tena gift for Uhuru — AG
Maraga’s Tano Tena gift for Uhuru — AG

CHECKPOINT

THE STANDARD INSIDER

Cytonn bleeds as key investors pull out funds

Cytonn bleeds as key investors pull out funds
Wainaina Wambu 1 hour ago
Young innovators on a mission to fight crime

Young innovators on a mission to fight crime
Macharia Kamau 14 hours ago
Dealing with negative customer feedback

Dealing with negative customer feedback
Pauline Muindi 15 hours ago
How you can keep from falling into a debt trap

How you can keep from falling into a debt trap
Paul Kariuki 15 hours ago

Read More

What next for co-working office spaces?

Home & Away

What next for co-working office spaces?

What next for co-working office spaces?

Covid-19 could inspire better cities planning

Home & Away

Covid-19 could inspire better cities planning

Covid-19 could inspire better cities planning

Kenya to benefit from new fund for smart cities

Home & Away

Kenya to benefit from new fund for smart cities

Kenya to benefit from new fund for smart cities

Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.