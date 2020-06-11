Tuskys employees protest over salary delays

Tuskys employees demonstrate in Nairobi streets over their unpaid dues. [Brian George, Standard]

Tuskys Supermarket employees held a demonstration in Nairobi’s Central Business District on Wednesday morning protesting salary delays.

The over 50 employees took to the streets in branded T-shirts, carrying placards and blowing whistles, demanding payment of their salaries. Some of the ex-employees are owed salary arrears of up to five months.

Earlier this year, the troubled Tuskys Supermarket axed about 1,000 workers.

Tuskys Human Resources General Manager Francis Kimani attributed the sackings to “ongoing business operations realignments,” with some employees told they would receive their terminal dues between February and April next year. Tuskys Supermarket workers picketing at the Kenyatta Avenue branch in Nairobi over unpaid dues. [Brian George, Standard]

“Please note you will be paid notice in lieu, any unutilised annual leave days and severance pay. Ensure that you return to the branch manager all company property that you have or for which you were responsible during the course of your employment and get a clearance letter from him/her,” read one of the termination letters seen by The Standard and signed by Kimani.

“Arrange to collect your terminal dues from the Human Resources Office on February 13, 2021.”

The letter was copied to the Ministry of Labour and the Kenya Union of Commercial Food and Allied Workers (Kucfaw).

The union and Tuskys have been in a long-drawn court battle over the sackings even as the retailer continues to sink deeper into debt.

Tuskys, which has a store network of 60 across the region, has blamed the coronavirus pandemic for its woes.

The supermarket has closed three stores this year and at least five others temporarily shut by landlords who sent auctioneers to stress for rent.