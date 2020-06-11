×
× Digital News Videos Opinion Special Reports Lifestyle Weird News Health & Science Education Columns The Hague Trial Kenya @ 50 Comand Your Morning E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
THE STANDARD
Home
National
Politics
Business
World
Opinion
Special Reports
Lifestyle
Weird News
Health & Science
Education
Columns
The Hague Trial
Kenya @ 50
Comand Your Morning
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper @ KSh. 40
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Tuskys employees protest over salary delays

By Sara Okuoro | September 30th 2020 at 11:30:00 GMT +0300

Tuskys employees demonstrate in Nairobi streets over their unpaid dues. [Brian George, Standard]

 

Tuskys Supermarket employees held a demonstration in Nairobi’s Central Business District on Wednesday morning protesting salary delays.

 

The over 50 employees took to the streets in branded T-shirts, carrying placards and blowing whistles, demanding payment of their salaries. Some of the ex-employees are owed salary arrears of up to five months.

Earlier this year, the troubled Tuskys Supermarket axed about 1,000 workers.

Read More

Tuskys Human Resources General Manager Francis Kimani attributed the sackings to “ongoing business operations realignments,” with some employees told they would receive their terminal dues between February and April next year.

Tuskys Supermarket workers picketing at the Kenyatta Avenue branch in Nairobi over unpaid dues. [Brian George, Standard]

“Please note you will be paid notice in lieu, any unutilised annual leave days and severance pay. Ensure that you return to the branch manager all company property that you have or for which you were responsible during the course of your employment and get a clearance letter from him/her,” read one of the termination letters seen by The Standard and signed by Kimani.

“Arrange to collect your terminal dues from the Human Resources Office on February 13, 2021.” 

The letter was copied to the Ministry of Labour and the Kenya Union of Commercial Food and Allied Workers (Kucfaw).

The union and Tuskys have been in a long-drawn court battle over the sackings even as the retailer continues to sink deeper into debt. 

Tuskys, which has a store network of 60 across the region, has blamed the coronavirus pandemic for its woes.

The supermarket has closed three stores this year and at least five others temporarily shut by landlords who sent auctioneers to stress for rent. 

Related Topics
Tuskys Tuskys Supermarket Jobs Unemployment Salary
Share this story
Previous article
UK GDP collapsed nearly 20% in second quarter in historic COVID hit
Next article
Day three: KNH health workers strike rages on…

MOST READ

RELATED STORIES

Double tragedy as sacked Tuskys staff to be paid in February 2021
Double tragedy as sacked Tuskys staff to be paid in February 2021

LATEST STORIES

Three trapped, several others injured as building collapses
Three trapped, several others injured as building collapses

CHECKPOINT

THE STANDARD INSIDER

Young innovators on a mission to fight crime

Young innovators on a mission to fight crime
Macharia Kamau 1 hour ago
Dealing with negative customer feedback

Dealing with negative customer feedback
Pauline Muindi 2 hours ago
How you can keep from falling into a debt trap

How you can keep from falling into a debt trap
Paul Kariuki 2 hours ago
Know what to look for when getting into business

Know what to look for when getting into business
Peter Theuri 3 hours ago

Read More

Digital divide that needs to be addressed to power gig economy in Kenya

Business News

Digital divide that needs to be addressed to power gig economy in Kenya

Digital divide that needs to be addressed to power gig economy in Kenya

Kenya's forex reserves fall by Sh22.8 billion

Business News

Kenya's forex reserves fall by Sh22.8 billion

Kenya's forex reserves fall by Sh22.8 billion

Locals derail work on the new Mai Mahiu railway line, again

Business News

Locals derail work on the new Mai Mahiu railway line, again

Locals derail work on the new Mai Mahiu railway line, again

Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.