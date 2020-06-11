×
× Digital News Videos Opinion Special Reports Lifestyle Weird News Health & Science Education Columns The Hague Trial Kenya @ 50 Comand Your Morning E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
THE STANDARD
Home
National
Politics
Business
World
Opinion
Special Reports
Lifestyle
Weird News
Health & Science
Education
Columns
The Hague Trial
Kenya @ 50
Comand Your Morning
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper @ KSh. 40
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Allianz acquires Sh10.8b stake in Jubilee Holdings

By Frankline Sunday | September 30th 2020 at 12:00:00 GMT +0300

Regional Chief Executive and Regional Executive Board Member of Allianz Africa Coenraad Vrolijk and Jubile Holdings Chairman Nizar Juma toast to the new partnership deal between the two firms in Nairobi yesterday. [Wilberforce Okwiri, Standard]

Regional insurer Jubilee Holdings and German multinational financial services company Allianz have signed an agreement that will see the latter take a controlling stake in Jubilee’s general insurance business.

The deal valued at Sh10.8 billion will see the two firms create the Jubilee Allianz General Insurance Ltd in the five African countries where Jubilee Insurance currently operates.

Jubilee Holdings Chairman Nizar Juma said yesterday the transaction had been in the works for the past four years and would give both companies a larger foothold in the regional insurance market.     

“Over the past decade, we have been approached by a number of international insurers looking to partner with Jubilee to expand into East Africa,” said Juma at the signing ceremony in Nairobi.

“With Allianz, we have now identified a partner whose strategic aims are aligned to JHL’s (Jubilee Holdings Ltd) and whose expertise in the general insurance business is able to enhance the range and depth of products and risk management solutions that we can offer to our customers.’’

The partnership covers the general insurance business (also known as the property and casualty insurance segment) in Kenya, Tanzania and Uganda as well as the short-term insurance segment in Burundi and Mauritius.

The transaction, which will require regulatory approvals in the five markets as well as a restructuring of JHL’s subsidiaries in Uganda and Tanzania into separate general insurance units, will result in Allianz becoming co-shareholder in five general insurance subsidiaries of the JHL Group, holding between 51 per cent and 66 per cent in each company.

JHL will, however, retain ownership of its life and pensions operations and its medical insurance business in Kenya, Uganda and Tanzania.  

Allianz is one of the world’s largest asset managers, managing 766 billion euros on behalf of its insurance customers and almost 1.7 trillion euros of third-party assets for investors.

“Allianz is a leading insurer and investor in key markets and enjoys strong positioning in Morocco, Nigeria and Ghana,” said Regional Chief Executive and Regional Executive Board Member of Allianz Africa Coenraad Vrolijk.

“We are keen to enter these key East African markets with substantial market share at the outset and JHL is the best partner to help us achieve this ambition in East Africa,’’ he said.

Allianz is currently in 12 countries in Africa serving customers in 49 African markets.

JHL Regional CEO Julius Kipng’etich said the two firms are open to broadening their new partnership in

Related Topics
ubilee Holdings Allianz Jubilee Allianz General Insurance Ltd
Share this story
Previous article
Lawyers oppose KQ, KAA merger
Next article
Uhuru to preside over major trade deals in France

MOST READ

RELATED STORIES

Jubilee announces final dividend pay
Jubilee announces final dividend pay

LATEST STORIES

Death, tears and pain over KNH crisis
Death, tears and pain over KNH crisis

CHECKPOINT

THE STANDARD INSIDER

Study shows African cattle's unique traits

Study shows African cattle's unique traits
Protus Onyango 32 minutes ago
Kenya’s most savvy investors

Kenya’s most savvy investors
Dominic Omondi 15 hours ago
My one year in Kenya's retail madhouse

My one year in Kenya's retail madhouse
Wainaina Wambu 15 hours ago
Why the term hustler is gaining currency in Kenya

Why the term hustler is gaining currency in Kenya
XN Iraki 17 hours ago

Read More

Clerics warn on huge debt, graft

Business News

Clerics warn on huge debt, graft

Clerics warn on huge debt, graft

AfDB to fund agri-business startups

Business News

AfDB to fund agri-business startups

AfDB to fund agri-business startups

Port workers to wait longer for salary review

Business News

Port workers to wait longer for salary review

Port workers to wait longer for salary review

Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.