Sh46m recreational park set to open in Siaya town

By Isaiah Gwengi | September 30th 2020 at 12:00:00 GMT +0300

The Governor's Recreational Park in Siaya. [Isaiah Gwengi, Standard]

Residents of Siaya town will soon enjoy recreational facilities at the Governor’s Park, which will soon be open to the public.

The works being undertaken by the county government through the Department of Lands, Physical Planning, Housing and Urban Development are aimed at making key urban areas within the county conducive for investments. 

Last week, the department of public works which is the project’s supervisor, said the works are 90 per cent complete.

With Sh46 million from the World Bank through the Kenya Urban Support Programme, the county government has also established a sanitation facility complete with shower cubicles. Separate washrooms for both men and women have also been constructed and connected to the town’s sewer line.

Read More

Paved walkways, manicured lawns, garden benches as well as lights have also been installed at the new park, which also has a water fountain.

With a fast-growing urban population, Governor Cornel Rasanga says the park together with the improvement of the connecting streets will enhance non-motorised transportation within the township.

“The park will also allow residents seeking services both from the County offices a conducive waiting spot.

With the Siaya stadium project also nearing completion, the projects will complement the turning of Siaya into a sports tourism hub, with attendant economic benefits to the population,” Rasanga told The Standard.

Once complete, the park will have Wi-Fi to enable visitors’ access internet services. The governor also added that he has commissioned an eight-member ad hoc committee to identify Bondo, Ugunja, Yala, Ukwala, Madiany and Nyadorera as urban areas. 

Governor Cornel Rasanga Siaya town Governor's Recreational Park in Siaya
