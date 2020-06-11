South Sudan introduces e-Government services to stem spread of Coronavirus, curb corruption

The South Sudan Government through the Ministry of Information, Communication, Technology and Postal Services in partnership with Crawford Capital has rolled out e-government services in a bid to balance their economic and health objective.

The services are meant to help South Sudanese easily adapt to the new normal and to keep their economy afloat.

Services such as e–visa, nationality passports and immigration services will be accessed through www.eservices.gov.ss and www.evisa.gov.ss, e-government portals.

“The move will reduce red tape, eliminate corruption, enhance transparency, provide safe and convenient delivery of services to the people and encourage citizen feedback and participation.” Said Maker Bona Nyang Madut, Chief of e-Government Services.

Covid 19 Time Series

As the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues to spread globally, the South Sudanese government has imposed sweeping measures to curb the spread. The transition to e-governance will make the South Sudan government more in tune with the changing times.

“The South Sudan government is committed to providing sanctity in the management and utilization of public resources with the application of ICTs geared toward combating corruption. These institutional reforms we have put in place provide a platform for e-governance in managing public resources for the benefit of the citizenry.” Added Madut

Madut expressed confidence in the potential of new technologies and trends in data processing to improve the delivery of public services, enhance administrative governance. He also gave assurance to those worried about the potential of reducing the civil service workforce. Stating that while an increase in productivity and public service effectiveness was important, this must not be linked with making the civil service workforce smaller.

"The use of technology cannot be avoided, but the civil service workforce must also find ways to improve work quality," said Madut.

For South Sudan to leapfrog in its attempt to join the world in meeting the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), setting up a sustainable digital economy is one of the prerequisites.

The largest pillars of most digital economies that have worked are the implementation of G2B (Government to Business) and G2C (Government to Citizen) services.

Having the services accessible online is expected to improve the ease of doing business in the country and attract foreign investments.