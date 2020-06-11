×
× Digital News Videos Opinion Special Reports Lifestyle Weird News Health & Science Education Columns The Hague Trial Kenya @ 50 Comand Your Morning E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
THE STANDARD
Home
National
Politics
Business
World
Opinion
Special Reports
Lifestyle
Weird News
Health & Science
Education
Columns
The Hague Trial
Kenya @ 50
Comand Your Morning
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper @ KSh. 40
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Local fashion designers want second-hand clothes imports regulated

By Standard Reporter | September 29th 2020 at 11:00:00 GMT +0300

Kisumu residents buy second hand clothes commonly known as mitumba at Kibuye market. The mitumba business is booming in the market due to their high demand as traders sell them at a relative low price compared to the shops. [Collins Oduor, Standard]

Local fashion designers have cited the unregulated importation of second-hand clothes, popularly known as mitumba, as the biggest threat to the industry.

According to a new study on the current state of the fashion industry, players said besides the current Covid-19 pandemic, the mitumba trade remains an existential threat to their businesses.    

The Fashion DNA Needs Analysis study was meant to inform the development of new strategic fashion designer business support interventions appropriate for local British Council’ partners.

The study was conducted by Collective RW, an organisation founded by Rwandan fashion industry experts working to promote a dynamic creative sector in East Africa, and Jan Miller, one of the UK’s leading experts in fashion business support and incubation.

The report terms the impact of the unregulated importation of second-hand clothes “extremely damaging” for the Kenya fashion industry and called for their regulation.

“Whilst an outright ban might sound like an unrealistic action, neighbouring Rwanda took action in 2016 phasing out all second-hand clothing imports in order to support the nascent garment and textile industry with the goal of creating 25,000 jobs,” says the report.

Available statistics of Kenyan imports of second-hand clothing show that imports have been going up steadily over the years and stood at 134,000 tonnes in the first three quarters of 2018 from about 101,066 tonnes in 2013.

In 2014, traders brought in 106,974 tonnes of the clothes, while 110,659 tonnes were imported in 2015 and 131,941 tonnes in 2016.

The report also reveals that the rapid growth of e-commerce boosted by proliferation of mobile money platforms such as M-Pesa in the country has created market opportunities for the fashion industry with designers running their own stores via social media platforms.

Designers also use e-commerce to reach out to external markets, especially the African diaspora with a preference for local fashion.

“This model, designers say, requires brand development and public relations skills. Furthermore, designers using e-commerce said they enjoyed better margins, a wider geographical reach and access to customer analytics. However, it’s a fairly competitive space and logistics can be unreliable both locally and internationally,” says the study.

The report, however, notes that due to the Covid-19 pandemic, government-sanctioned closures to contain the spread of the virus have exposed vulnerabilities in the retail sector and fashion designer businesses that are yet to establish an infrastructure for e-commerce.

Related Topics
Mitumba Second-hand clothes COVID-19 pandemic Entrepreneurship Fashion
Share this story
Previous article
Testing drive unveiled as virus deaths pass one million
Next article
Villagers re-elect mayor despite his Covid-19 death

MOST READ

RELATED STORIES

G20 summit to be held virtually: Saudi hosts
G20 summit to be held virtually: Saudi hosts

LATEST STORIES

Why the term hustler is gaining currency in Kenya
Why the term hustler is gaining currency in Kenya

CHECKPOINT

THE STANDARD INSIDER

Kenya’s most savvy investors

Kenya’s most savvy investors
Dominic Omondi 3 hours ago
My one year in Kenya's retail madhouse

My one year in Kenya's retail madhouse
Wainaina Wambu 3 hours ago
Why the term hustler is gaining currency in Kenya

Why the term hustler is gaining currency in Kenya
XN Iraki 5 hours ago
Most wanted man Surur fights extradition

Most wanted man Surur fights extradition
Kamau Muthoni 12 hours ago

Read More

Sh3.8tr needed to wipe out virus, says health agency

Financial Standard

Sh3.8tr needed to wipe out virus, says health agency

Sh3.8tr needed to wipe out virus, says health agency

Public-private partnerships hold the key to future development

Financial Standard

Public-private partnerships hold the key to future development

Public-private partnerships hold the key to future development

State runs out of steam in move to tax clean cooking

Financial Standard

State runs out of steam in move to tax clean cooking

State runs out of steam in move to tax clean cooking

Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.