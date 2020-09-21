×
× Digital News Videos Opinion Special Reports Lifestyle Weird News Health & Science Education Columns The Hague Trial Kenya @ 50 Comand Your Morning E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
THE STANDARD
Home
National
Politics
Business
World
Opinion
Special Reports
Lifestyle
Weird News
Health & Science
Education
Columns
The Hague Trial
Kenya @ 50
Comand Your Morning
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper @ KSh. 40
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Ministry of Foreign Affairs to attract investors to Konza Technopolis

By Sara Okuoro | September 28th 2020 at 09:53:55 GMT +0300

ICT, Innovation and Youth Affairs Cabinet Secretary, Joe Mucheru, Foreign Affairs Cabinet Secretary, Amb. Raychelle Omamo (centre) and Konza Technopolis Development Authority (KoTDA) CEO, Eng John Tanui during a visit to Konza Technopolis.

Cabinet Secretary in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Amb Raychelle Omamo has said her ministry will work closely with the Konza Technopolis Development Authority (KoTDA) to attract investors and investment into the project.

“We are here to project the innovative potential of our country to let the world know and ensure those who come, come with believable, bankable projects early; Our hope is that Kenya will continue to grow as a digital destination. Our key role is to showcase the competitiveness of our country and ICT is our competitive edge,” she said.

“As Ministry of Foreign Affairs, we tell the Kenyan story, and the story is a multifaceted one that brings together the dynamic nature of our country, its transformative vision and innovative nature of our people. When we tell the story, we tell it from the heart,” she added.

Information Communication and Technology, Innovation and Youth Affairs counterpart, Joe Mucheru said partners and organizations are gearing to set up at the Technopolis.

“We have different partners and organizations which are coming to put up their facilities. They include universities, hospitals and organizations providing accommodation. They are progressing although there have been delays owing to the COVID-19,” said Mucheru.

He said horizontal infrastructure development was currently on-going at the Technopolis.

“Konza Technopolis presents numerous opportunities for the youth in the country who constitute 75 per cent of the population,” said the CS.  “Konza is a Government project requiring support of every Government ministry in order for it to succeed.”

Also present during the visit were Oracle Kenya Managing Director, David Bunei, Microsoft Kenya CEO, Kendi Ntwiga-Nderitu and Huawei Kenya CEO, Will Meng.

The CS encouraged the technology partners to discuss how Konza can work with global leading tech firms as partners to serve Konza Technopolis enterprises, residences and users of the Konza National Data Center with services required as a package.

The CSs and the other guests planted trees at Konza to mark the World Green Building Week which kicked off on Monday, September 21, 2020.

CS Mucheru reiterated that tree planting was in line with the government’s greening agenda.

The Constitution of Kenya under Article 69, section 1(b)) indicates that, the State shall work to achieve and maintain a tree cover of at least 10 per cent of the land area of Kenya. Currently, the country is at 7.6 per cent forest cover, making it one of the least forested countries on the continent.

To bridge this gap, the government launched a tree growing programme titled the ‘Greening Kenya campaign’, by the Ministries of Interior and Co-ordination of National Government, Public Service, Youth and Gender Affairs, as well as the Ministry of Environment and Forestry.

KoTDA also held a Webinar themed Green Infrastructure and Urban Greening for Sustainable Cities in conjunction with Kenya Green Building Society (KGBS).

This year’s theme of the World Green Building Week is ‘Act on Climate,’ which is calling on the building sector, policymakers and governments to take urgent action to deliver net zero buildings.  

Related Topics
Konza City Konza Technopolis Amb Raychelle Omamo CS Joe Mucheru KoTDA Kenya Green Building Society
Share this story
Previous article
Bottas wins in Russia as penalties dash Hamilton's record
Next article
Why President Xi strongly advocates building community with shared future

MOST READ

RELATED STORIES

Why President Xi strongly advocates building community with shared future
Why President Xi strongly advocates building community with shared future

LATEST STORIES

C-section births are the new cash cow for doctors
C-section births are the new cash cow for doctors

CHECKPOINT

THE STANDARD INSIDER

How to overcome the raging storms of life

How to overcome the raging storms of life
Bishop David Muriithi 21 minutes ago
C-section births are the new cash cow for doctors

C-section births are the new cash cow for doctors
Dr Mercy Korir and Mercy Kahenda 21 minutes ago
When your muscles are so weak you cannot chew or swallow

When your muscles are so weak you cannot chew or swallow
Yvonne Kawira 21 minutes ago
Kidney failure: Balancing dialysis and a delicate, miracle pregnancy

Kidney failure: Balancing dialysis and a delicate, miracle pregnancy
Gardy Chacha 1 hour ago

Read More

Momentum drains from West African common currency plans

Business News

Momentum drains from West African common currency plans

Momentum drains from West African common currency plans

Business leaders pledge support for multilateralism

Business News

Business leaders pledge support for multilateralism

Business leaders pledge support for multilateralism

Thousands more to lose jobs, employers now say

Business News

Thousands more to lose jobs, employers now say

Thousands more to lose jobs, employers now say

High Court orders Kicomi to pay Trust Bank Sh79m

Business News

High Court orders Kicomi to pay Trust Bank Sh79m

High Court orders Kicomi to pay Trust Bank Sh79m

Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.