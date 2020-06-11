×
× Digital News Videos Opinion Special Reports Lifestyle Weird News Health & Science Education Columns The Hague Trial Kenya @ 50 Comand Your Morning E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
THE STANDARD
Home
National
Politics
Business
World
Opinion
Special Reports
Lifestyle
Weird News
Health & Science
Education
Columns
The Hague Trial
Kenya @ 50
Comand Your Morning
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper @ KSh. 40
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Momentum drains from West African common currency plans

By AFP | September 28th 2020 at 09:22:04 GMT +0300

Chiefs of the 15-nation Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) regional bloc said in 2019 the Eco would be set up in 2020. [AFP]

Hopes raised by West African leaders of finally launching this year their "Eco" common currency, in the pipeline for three decades, have faded as the coronavirus crisis and squabbling over severing the remaining monetary ties to former colonial ruler France snarl progress.

Chiefs of the 15-nation Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) regional bloc said last year the Eco would be set up in 2020 but the short time frame was not enough for the sheer logistics involved.

Ahead of the euro's launch, its founding nations took 15 years to grind through preliminaries like setting up a central bank, deciding on an exchange rate regime, minting coins and printing banknotes and updating IT systems and bureaucracy.

The impact of the coronavirus pandemic has now definitively skewered the African bloc's ambitious timetable.

This was exacerbated by an imminent reform supposed to switch eight ECOWAS members who use the CFA Franc, which ties their economies to former colonial ruler France, to the Eco.

The push by CFA franc countries to move ahead alone has riled English-speaking neighbours like regional powerhouse Nigeria, even as the reform doing away with the franc has blown through a July deadline.

Niger's President Mahamadou Issoufou, whose country also uses the CFA franc, urged fellow leaders at a September summit to "come up with a new roadmap, sticking to a gradual approach for launching the common currency".

For Yao Prao, economics professor at the University of Bouake in Ivory Coast, Issoufou's appeal heralds "not a burial, but a delay" for the Eco.

Prao said Ivorian President Alassane Ouattara had spoken of a possible five-year delay.

"It's a question of political will. Five years would be enough to get there," he judged -- frictions between ECOWAS member countries notwithstanding.

Adieu to France?

For now, Nigeria, which by itself accounts for 60 percent of the bloc's GDP and 180 of its 300 million inhabitants, wants CFA franc countries organised in the existing West African Monetary Union (WAMU) to completely break currency ties with France, exceeding the reform plan already announced.

Under a bill approved by the French cabinet in May, once the Eco arrives the Bank of France would no longer hold CFA countries' reserves, and Paris would withdraw from institutions like the Central Bank of the West African States (CBWAS) and WAMU's banking commission.

But the new Eco envisaged would remain pegged to the euro, while France would stand ready with a euro-denominated credit line in case the CBWAS ran into a currency crunch.

WAMU countries signed up to those conditions -- having had a front-row view of the currency woes of their neighbours who do not use the CFA -- want to avoid such risks to the Eco.

'Can't take 1,000 years'

More fundamentally, if a new attempt at the Eco is to succeed, "we have to have a debate on the convergence criteria like inflation, debt and public deficits," economist Prao said.

Divergence across countries on such economic factors has dogged the euro since its introduction, and attempts to bring them into line in part caused the drawn-out crisis following the 2008 financial crash.

While Prao said it would be positive for West African nations to have a common currency, he also struck a note of caution.

"Let's not try and imitate Europe: we can't have its introduction leading to austerity policies that harm growth and employment," he said.

For now, any hope of ECOWAS members falling into line with convergence goals has been stymied by the coronavirus crisis.

Ivorian economist and former minister Daniel Anikpo predicted that the Eco "won't see the light of day... the political will isn't there".

"When I was a minister in 2000, we were already talking about getting it done in five years," said Anikpo, who long fought for an independent common currency.

"We can't wait around for a thousand years for all the incompatibilities between the countries to be fixed."

Related Topics
West Africa ECO Currency ECOWAS CFA Franc
Share this story
Previous article
Ronaldo double earns point for 10-man Juventus at Roma
Next article
South African minister denied three months pay for misuse of resources

MOST READ

RELATED STORIES

South African minister denied three months pay for misuse of resources
South African minister denied three months pay for misuse of resources

LATEST STORIES

C-section births are the new cash cow for doctors
C-section births are the new cash cow for doctors

CHECKPOINT

THE STANDARD INSIDER

How to overcome the raging storms of life

How to overcome the raging storms of life
Bishop David Muriithi 21 minutes ago
C-section births are the new cash cow for doctors

C-section births are the new cash cow for doctors
Dr Mercy Korir and Mercy Kahenda 21 minutes ago
When your muscles are so weak you cannot chew or swallow

When your muscles are so weak you cannot chew or swallow
Yvonne Kawira 21 minutes ago
Kidney failure: Balancing dialysis and a delicate, miracle pregnancy

Kidney failure: Balancing dialysis and a delicate, miracle pregnancy
Gardy Chacha 1 hour ago

Read More

Ministry of Foreign Affairs to attract investors to Konza Technopolis

Business News

Ministry of Foreign Affairs to attract investors to Konza Technopolis

Ministry of Foreign Affairs to attract investors to Konza Technopolis

Business leaders pledge support for multilateralism

Business News

Business leaders pledge support for multilateralism

Business leaders pledge support for multilateralism

Thousands more to lose jobs, employers now say

Business News

Thousands more to lose jobs, employers now say

Thousands more to lose jobs, employers now say

High Court orders Kicomi to pay Trust Bank Sh79m

Business News

High Court orders Kicomi to pay Trust Bank Sh79m

High Court orders Kicomi to pay Trust Bank Sh79m

Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.