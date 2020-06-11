×
× Digital News Videos Opinion Special Reports Lifestyle Weird News Health & Science Education Columns The Hague Trial Kenya @ 50 Comand Your Morning E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
THE STANDARD
Home
National
Politics
Business
World
Opinion
Special Reports
Lifestyle
Weird News
Health & Science
Education
Columns
The Hague Trial
Kenya @ 50
Comand Your Morning
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper @ KSh. 40
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Trump frequently paid no federal income taxes in years leading up to presidency - New York Times

By Reuters | September 28th 2020 at 09:10:47 GMT +0300

President Donald Trump (pictured) paid just USD750 (Sh81,363) in federal income taxes in both 2016 and 2017, after years of reporting heavy losses from his business enterprises to offset hundreds of millions of dollars in income, the New York Times reported on Sunday, citing tax-return data.

In a report that Trump dismissed as “fake news,” the Times said the Republican president also paid no federal income taxes in 10 of the previous 15 years through 2017, despite receiving USD427.4 million (Sh46.3 billion) through 2018 from his reality television program and other endorsement and licensing deals.

The disclosure of previously private tax information came little more than a month before the November 3 election between Trump and Democrat Joe Biden. Democrats were quick to seize on the report to paint Trump as a tax dodger and raise questions about his carefully groomed image as a savvy businessman.

Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer took to Twitter to ask Americans to raise their hands if they paid more in federal income tax than Trump.

Calling the report “total fake news” at a White House news conference, Trump again cited an ongoing audit as his reason for not releasing his returns. In a statement to the Times, Alan Garten, a lawyer for the Trump Organization, said Trump had paid millions of dollars in personal taxes over the last decade, without weighing in on the specific finding of minimal income taxes.

Trump’s consistent refusal to release his taxes has been a departure from standard practice for presidential candidates. He is currently in a legal battle with New York City prosecutors and congressional Democrats who are seeking to obtain his returns.

He also previously indicated he preferred to minimize his tax bill, saying in a 2016 presidential debate it made him “smart.”

The Times reported that Trump was able to minimize his tax bill by reporting heavy losses across his business empire. It said he claimed USD47.4 million (Sh5.1 billion) in losses in 2018, despite saying he had income of at least USD434.9 million (Sh47.1 billion) in a financial disclosure that year.

The Times emphasized the documents reveal only what Trump told the government about his businesses, and did not disclose his true wealth.

The Times said it had obtained tax-return data covering over two decades for Trump and companies within his business organization. It did not have information about his personal returns from 2018 or 2019.

The Times also reported that Trump was currently embroiled in a decade-long Internal Revenue Service audit over a USD72.9 million (Sh7.9 billion) tax refund he claimed after declaring large losses. If the IRS rules against him in that audit, he could have to pay over USD100 million (Sh10.8 billion), according to the newspaper.

Related Topics
Internal Revenue Service President Donald Trump IRS Tax Returns
Share this story
Previous article
India coronavirus cases pass 6 million
Next article
Former Mali foreign minister named transitional premier

MOST READ

RELATED STORIES

Former Mali foreign minister named transitional premier
Former Mali foreign minister named transitional premier

LATEST STORIES

C-section births are the new cash cow for doctors
C-section births are the new cash cow for doctors

CHECKPOINT

THE STANDARD INSIDER

How to overcome the raging storms of life

How to overcome the raging storms of life
Bishop David Muriithi 21 minutes ago
C-section births are the new cash cow for doctors

C-section births are the new cash cow for doctors
Dr Mercy Korir and Mercy Kahenda 21 minutes ago
When your muscles are so weak you cannot chew or swallow

When your muscles are so weak you cannot chew or swallow
Yvonne Kawira 21 minutes ago
Kidney failure: Balancing dialysis and a delicate, miracle pregnancy

Kidney failure: Balancing dialysis and a delicate, miracle pregnancy
Gardy Chacha 1 hour ago

Read More

Investment group eyes regional SMEs with new Nairobi office

Money & Careers

Investment group eyes regional SMEs with new Nairobi office

Investment group eyes regional SMEs with new Nairobi office

Airlines make urgent call for new bailout ahead of October 1 job cuts

Money & Careers

Airlines make urgent call for new bailout ahead of October 1 job cuts

Airlines make urgent call for new bailout ahead of October 1 job cuts

Meet the woman driving a motorbike taxi

Money & Careers

Meet the woman driving a motorbike taxi

Meet the woman driving a motorbike taxi

‘Work from home' - Johnson starts shutting down Britain again as COVID-19 spreads

Money & Careers

‘Work from home' - Johnson starts shutting down Britain again as COVID-19 spreads

‘Work from home' - Johnson starts shutting down Britain again as COVID-19 spreads

Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.