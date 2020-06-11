×
Tough week for NCBA customers as bank systems fluctuate

By Sara Okuoro | September 25th 2020 at 03:15:00 GMT +0300

"Technology is a b*tch!" - Frustrated NCBA Group Managing Director John Gachora responds as customers complain of poor service. [Courtesy, Twitter] 

“I have seen a lot of terrible customer care and experience in my life, but nothing compares to the particular hell @NCBABankKenya has put all its customers through this week…” read a tweet by Wayua Muli, @MizMuli.

NCBA customers have had a difficult week due to intermittent service on some of the Bank’s channels.

Some have complained about inability to access the Bank’s online portal and failure to get customer service on phone.

Patrick, @patrickmteule, simply tweeted, “@NCBABankKenya we are suffering.”

“There must be a bank that does its upgrades in a day or two. It’s now 8 days of down time!” lamented Dennis Ochieng, @OchiengKOpiyo.

NCBA Group Managing Director John Gachora, blamed it on technology, saying, “I never thought I would say this, but Technology is a b*tch! It has dictated our customer service this week.”

Three weeks ago, NCBA embarked on a system integration aimed at offering an integrated experience across all their banking platforms. The process has however not been seamless. Disgruntled customers have taken to social media to complain about the inconvenience.

"The system integration has led to intermittent service in some of our channels. This has been inconveniencing and in some cases painful to you. We regret the inconvenience and assure you that we are working to resolve the technology issues quickly," said NCBA in a statement on Wednesday.

"As a reminder, our service centre is available 24/7 to address any concerns and our branches are fully open for service," said NCBA.

Another disgruntled customer, Doris Kang'ang'i, @kang_doris, tweeted in response, “Your regret is not solving my problems. If I can't access my money from the comfort of my house especially during corona why I'm (sic) I banking with you? Such an inconvenience!”

In the spirit of social distancing and following other guidelines put in place by the Ministry of Health to help curb the spread of Covid-19, many people have opted to handle their transactions online to limit exposure to the coronavirus.

“I still can't access my account and I can't leave the house,” tweeted Bunyore Comrade, @Wangalla.

This is not the first time NCBA has found itself in a customer care nightmare.

In July this year, Tabitha Tongoi, popularly known for her Craving Yellow brand claimed that more than Sh300,000 went missing from her NCBA account. When efforts to get help from the bank proved futile, a frustrated Tabitha took to social media, asking her followers to help her get attention for the bank.

"Seven weeks ago, over KSh 300,000 was stolen from my NCBA Bank Kenya account. I’ve been chasing this up to no avail," tweeted Tongoi. "Please help me retweet this to get their attention. More info on my IGTV. Will be sharing more on IG stories too." 

Following the social media storm, NCBA responded with Managing Director John Gachora contacting her in person to apologise and the bank restoring her money.

Tabitha withdrew the cash and closed the account for fear of a repeat incident. 

"We are listening," NCBA's response to disappointed customers in July 2020. [Courtesy, Twitter]

All in all, it seems the end of the problems at NCBA is nigh going by MD Gachora's remarks on Twitter. 

“We are finally fixing the issues you have experienced this year. It is darkest before dawn! Thank you for the patience,” he posted.

