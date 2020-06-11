×
× Digital News Videos Opinion Special Reports Lifestyle Weird News Health & Science Education Columns The Hague Trial Kenya @ 50 Comand Your Morning E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
THE STANDARD
Home
National
Politics
Business
World
Opinion
Special Reports
Lifestyle
Weird News
Health & Science
Education
Columns
The Hague Trial
Kenya @ 50
Comand Your Morning
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper @ KSh. 40
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Micro lenders advised to cast nets wide for new opportunities

By Biko Rading | September 24th 2020 at 06:30:00 GMT +0300

Microfinance institutions (MFIs) have been urged to cast their nets as wide as possible if they are to benefit from new opportunities springing from asset-based lending options.

Since some banks, scaled-down lending to small and medium enterprises (SMEs) owing to their risk averseness – a host of other providers including digital lenders have emerged to cater to their debt finance needs.

And as a result opportunities in micro-leasing, for instance, are now emerging as a potential for MFIs keen on boosting revenues especially during this pandemic period, according to financial expert and experienced banker, Peter Macharia.

“There are several opportunities right now in asset leasing especially in machinery, office equipment and inventories which are areas that most banks are yet to fully capitalize on, but at the same time offer opportunities to MFIs,” says Macharia who is also the Chief executive of Jijenge Credit Limited.

Micro-leasing is a contractual agreement between two parties, which allows one party (the lessee) to use an asset owned by the other (the lessor) in exchange for specified periodic payments – with the concept fast gaining popularity among SMEs keen to secure quick loans from flexible micro lenders.

These alternatives, Macharia says are making a welcome contribution to growth company funding for SMEs seeking expansion options.

“It is among the fastest-growing sources of debt finance and probably still the best route for companies seeking a very affordable, flexible option right now, which also allows them to secure significant funds for growth and expansion,” Macharia says.

Growth businesses, according to Jijenge Credit CEO, have never before had so many choices in terms of financing or investment options to scale up.

A variety of attractive, alternative finance options have emerged over the last years such as state-backed SME debt funds like UWEZO fund, Youth Fund among others as well as those that have taken advantage of the advances in technology such as crowdfunding and peer-to-peer lending platforms.

Macharia says this is where alternative debt options have filled the vacuum – conventional mainstream banks and tech-based alternatives such as digital lenders like Zenka and Tala among others, now all offer to SMEs solutions for their growth needs, without having to surrender equity or accept tough terms from financial institutions.

“When you lease, cash is not tied up in equipment. Instead, money is available for opportunities such as marketing, working capital, investment, or seasonal cash flow needs. You save 30 per cent corporate tax as a result of leasing and this gives you ample peace of mind to concentrate on the core business of your organization,” he says.

Ordinarily, by contractual law, the lessor will be responsible if the leased equipment is lost, stolen or damaged but the leaseholder shall ensure that the equipment has the most comprehensive insurance and any monies not paid via insurance will be payable by the individual renting out the equipment.

The trend according to Macharia is likely to continue as most Kenyans continue to borrow to keep their businesses going – most of which have been hit by the coronavirus pandemic.

“With opportunities in leasing on areas such as property, vehicles, websites, stationery among others, I can only foresee a growing trend going forward,” says Macharia, whose firm’s core business is motor vehicle and asset financing.
 

Related Topics
Micro-Leasing Jijenge Credit
Share this story
Previous article
Fishy motive driving Huduma Namba, Ruto allies claim
Next article
Monitor water pumps remotely via your phone

MOST READ

RELATED STORIES

Monitor water pumps remotely via your phone
Monitor water pumps remotely via your phone

LATEST STORIES

Fishy motive driving Huduma Namba, Ruto allies claim
Fishy motive driving Huduma Namba, Ruto allies claim

CHECKPOINT

THE STANDARD INSIDER

The biggest ‘meat eating’ festival that makes elders

The biggest ‘meat eating’ festival that makes elders
Peterson Githaiga 12 hours ago
Pianist with an open mind to his own stylistic directions

Pianist with an open mind to his own stylistic directions
Murimi Eston 12 hours ago
Moi’s instruments of power intact, claims elders’ council

Moi’s instruments of power intact, claims elders’ council
Julius Chepkwony 13 hours ago
What a bam bam! Singer dies but his hit song plays on

What a bam bam! Singer dies but his hit song plays on
Allan Mungai 13 hours ago

Read More

Report: Workers in manufacturing sector still earn less

Business

Report: Workers in manufacturing sector still earn less

Report: Workers in manufacturing sector still earn less

Treasury relaxes minimum capital rules for insurers

Business

Treasury relaxes minimum capital rules for insurers

Treasury relaxes minimum capital rules for insurers

Microsoft and Agra to support digital transformation in agriculture

Business

Microsoft and Agra to support digital transformation in agriculture

Microsoft and Agra to support digital transformation in agriculture

Fish farmers protest PS's order

Business

Fish farmers protest PS's order

Fish farmers protest PS's order

Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.