×
× Digital News Videos Opinion Special Reports Lifestyle Weird News Health & Science Education Columns The Hague Trial Kenya @ 50 Comand Your Morning E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
THE STANDARD
Home
National
Politics
Business
World
Opinion
Special Reports
Lifestyle
Weird News
Health & Science
Education
Columns
The Hague Trial
Kenya @ 50
Comand Your Morning
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper @ KSh. 40
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Kenya harnesses fly larvae's appetite to process food waste

By Reuters | September 24th 2020 at 12:00:00 GMT +0300

Black soldier fly larvae. [Reuters]

Rotten bananas? Mushy avocados? Pulped oranges? Talash Huijbers wants them all.

The 25-year-old is the founder of Insectipro, a Kenyan farm rearing black soldier fly larvae for animal feed. In the 10 days it takes for them to grow, the larvae need to be fed too - and fruit waste from factories and food markets in the capital Nairobi is just the thing.

“We take all the green waste in Nairobi and we turn it into something of high value, animal protein,” said Huijbers at their farm in Limuru, 28 kilometers (17 miles) from Nairobi. “From waste to gold.”

Every day, the farm processes around 20 to 30 tonnes per day of fruit waste and produces 2 and 2.5 tonnes of larvae, which are then dried and turned into animal feed. Any remaining waste is used as manure, some of it on the farm, and the rest is sold to farmers in neighbouring farms.

The firm is the biggest in a wave of investment into larvae farming, seen as a lucrative and environmentally friendly way to dispose of organic waste and generate animal feed as concern rises over environmental pollution and sustainable eating.

“The end product of the waste goes to produce crops. And then the larvae that you get goes in to feed our livestock,” said Chrysantus Mbi Tanga, a research scientist at the Nairobi-based International Centre of Insect Physiology and Ecology (ICIPE).

The institute has trained 2,000 black soldier fly farmers in Kenya in the past year and a half, but almost all are small operations. Insectipro, which began with an investment of USD850,000 (Sh92 million) two years ago, is the biggest. They will have their first profit before the end of the year, Huijbers said.

The company says it can’t keep up with orders and hopes to double or triple production by the end of the year when it gets a bigger dryer.

Now Insectipro is researching the production of chitin, a byproduct of the black soldier fly’s pupa as it turns into an adult. The pharmaceutical industry uses it in compounds for dressing wounds.

“The anti-microbial properties, anti-fungal, anti-bacterial properties, when you put them in wounds, it helps to eliminate these bacteria that are causing decay,” Tanga said.

Related Topics
Food processing Farming Insectipro ICIPE Black Soldier Fly
Share this story
Previous article
Thailand takes first legal action against Facebook, Twitter over content
Next article
Tokyo 2021 Olympic athletes would face tracking apps

MOST READ

RELATED STORIES

Tokyo 2021 Olympic athletes would face tracking apps
Tokyo 2021 Olympic athletes would face tracking apps

LATEST STORIES

Caregiver loses bid to inherit master's multi-million estate
Caregiver loses bid to inherit master's multi-million estate

CHECKPOINT

THE STANDARD INSIDER

The biggest ‘meat eating’ festival that makes elders

The biggest ‘meat eating’ festival that makes elders
Peterson Githaiga 3 hours ago
Pianist with an open mind to his own stylistic directions

Pianist with an open mind to his own stylistic directions
Murimi Eston 3 hours ago
Moi’s instruments of power intact, claims elders’ council

Moi’s instruments of power intact, claims elders’ council
Julius Chepkwony 4 hours ago
What a bam bam! Singer dies but his hit song plays on

What a bam bam! Singer dies but his hit song plays on
Allan Mungai 4 hours ago

Read More

City firm directors off the hook in Sh1b NHIF scam case

Business News

City firm directors off the hook in Sh1b NHIF scam case

City firm directors off the hook in Sh1b NHIF scam case

Judge stops Nema from closing Mara luxury camp

Business News

Judge stops Nema from closing Mara luxury camp

Judge stops Nema from closing Mara luxury camp

Sh250m road to boost fortunes for Dagoretti market traders

Business News

Sh250m road to boost fortunes for Dagoretti market traders

Sh250m road to boost fortunes for Dagoretti market traders

Double tragedy as sacked Tuskys staff to be paid in February 2021

Business News

Double tragedy as sacked Tuskys staff to be paid in February 2021

Double tragedy as sacked Tuskys staff to be paid in February 2021

Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.