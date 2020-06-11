×
× Digital News Videos Opinion Special Reports Lifestyle Weird News Health & Science Education Columns The Hague Trial Kenya @ 50 Comand Your Morning E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
THE STANDARD
Home
National
Politics
Business
World
Opinion
Special Reports
Lifestyle
Weird News
Health & Science
Education
Columns
The Hague Trial
Kenya @ 50
Comand Your Morning
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper @ KSh. 40
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

City firm directors off the hook in Sh1b NHIF scam case

By Paul Ogemba | September 24th 2020 at 09:10:00 GMT +0300

The Director of Public Prosecutions has dropped charges against two bosses of a company in the Sh1.1 billion scandal at the National Hospital Insurance Fund.

Danson Muchemi and Robert Muriithi, the directors of Web Tribe Ltd, will instead act as prosecution witnesses in the graft case against two former NHIF chief executive officers Simeon ole Kirgotty and Geoffrey Mwangi.

The deal was reached after a plea bargain between the parties in which Muchemi and Muriithi committed to fully cooperate with the DPP in the prosecution of the other accused persons.

A letter by Senior Assistant DPP Alexander Muteti stated that the two would make full disclosure of their contract dealings with NHIF and together with their staff appear as prosecution witnesses whenever called upon.

“The company should also commit themselves to implement and complete the contracts they had with NHIF and to negotiate any outstanding payments between NHIF without involving the DPP’s office,” said Mr Muteti.

Muchemi and Muriithi, as a consequence of the deal reached, applied to be discharged from the case and asked for a refund of the Sh2 million they each paid as cash bail.

The two were charged in December 2018, alongside the NHIF officials, with several counts relating to provision of integrated revenue collection system leading to the loss of Sh1.1 billion. 

Related Topics
Danson Muchemi Robert Muriithi Web Tribe Ltd NHIF
Share this story
Previous article
Proposed code of conduct bans sex between judicial officer
Next article
What a bam bam! Singer dies but his hit song plays on

MOST READ

RELATED STORIES

What a bam bam! Singer dies but his hit song plays on
What a bam bam! Singer dies but his hit song plays on

LATEST STORIES

Proposed code of conduct bans sex between judicial officer
Proposed code of conduct bans sex between judicial officer

CHECKPOINT

THE STANDARD INSIDER

The biggest ‘meat eating’ festival that makes elders

The biggest ‘meat eating’ festival that makes elders
Peterson Githaiga 25 minutes ago
Pianist with an open mind to his own stylistic directions

Pianist with an open mind to his own stylistic directions
Murimi Eston 25 minutes ago
Moi’s instruments of power intact, claims elders’ council

Moi’s instruments of power intact, claims elders’ council
Julius Chepkwony 1 hour ago
What a bam bam! Singer dies but his hit song plays on

What a bam bam! Singer dies but his hit song plays on
Allan Mungai 1 hour ago

Read More

Judge stops Nema from closing Mara luxury camp

Business News

Judge stops Nema from closing Mara luxury camp

Judge stops Nema from closing Mara luxury camp

Sh250m road to boost fortunes for Dagoretti market traders

Business News

Sh250m road to boost fortunes for Dagoretti market traders

Sh250m road to boost fortunes for Dagoretti market traders

Kenya primed for Sh325m Google recovery kitty

Business News

Kenya primed for Sh325m Google recovery kitty

Kenya primed for Sh325m Google recovery kitty

No party for tea farmers for third year

Business News

No party for tea farmers for third year

No party for tea farmers for third year

Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.