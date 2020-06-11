×
× Digital News Videos Opinion Special Reports Lifestyle Weird News Health & Science Education Columns The Hague Trial Kenya @ 50 Comand Your Morning E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
THE STANDARD
Home
National
Politics
Business
World
Opinion
Special Reports
Lifestyle
Weird News
Health & Science
Education
Columns
The Hague Trial
Kenya @ 50
Comand Your Morning
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper @ KSh. 40
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

China has no reason to approve 'dirty' TikTok deal: China Daily

By | September 23rd 2020 at 12:00:00 GMT +0300

China has no reason to approve the “dirty and unfair” deal based on “bullying and extortion” that Oracle Corp and Walmart Inc said they struck with ByteDance, the state-backed English-language China Daily newspaper said on Wednesday.

The TikTok logo is pictured outside the company's US head office in Culver City, California, US, September 15, 2020. [REUTERS]

“What the United States has done to TikTok is almost the same as a gangster forcing an unreasonable and unfair business deal on a legitimate company,” it said in an editorial.

The three firms have issued conflicting statements over the terms of an agreement they hope will allow ByteDance’s video app TikTok to continue to operate in the United States, where the government plans to ban the app on security grounds.

ByteDance has said it will establish a US subsidiary called TikTok Global of which it will own 80 per cent.

Oracle and WalMart, however, have said majority ownership of TikTok Global would be in American hands, complying with an August 14 executive order by US President Donald Trump that ByteDance relinquish ownership of TikTok within 90 days.

“National security has become the weapon of choice for ... Washington when it wants to curb the rise of any companies from foreign countries that are out-performing their US peers,” the editorial said.

“Bytedance ... stands to lose not only control of the company, but also its core technology that it has created and owns,” the commentary said. “China has no reason to give the green light to such a deal.”

The China Daily piece follows an editorial in the Global Times published late on Monday, which said China is unlikely to approve the deal. The Global Times is published by the ruling Communist Party’s official People’s Daily.

Another Global Times editorial published late on Tuesday characterised the deal as “extortion”.

“China as a big country will not accept blackmail from the US nor will it hand over control of an outstanding high-tech Chinese company to extortionists,” it said.  

Related Topics
TikTok ByteDance Oracle Microsoft
Share this story
Previous article
NBA: China engagement is positive for United States
Next article
Cycling thrown into fresh turmoil with Tour doping probe

MOST READ

RELATED STORIES

Cycling thrown into fresh turmoil with Tour doping probe
Cycling thrown into fresh turmoil with Tour doping probe

LATEST STORIES

MP Oscar Sudi arraigned over hate speech
MP Oscar Sudi arraigned over hate speech

CHECKPOINT

THE STANDARD INSIDER

Starting a business? Do not copy others

Starting a business? Do not copy others
Meresia Aloo 1 hour ago
How the paint brush earns artist a living

How the paint brush earns artist a living
Meresia Aloo 2 hours ago
Business rules you can break with a big smile

Business rules you can break with a big smile
Pauline Muindi 3 hours ago
Side hustle tips to help you earn from your time

Side hustle tips to help you earn from your time

Winnie Makena 3 hours ago

Read More

Huawei's supply chain 'attacked'

Sci & Tech

Huawei's supply chain 'attacked'

Huawei's supply chain 'attacked'

Tesla's value drops Sh5.4 trillion

Sci & Tech

Tesla's value drops Sh5.4 trillion

Tesla's value drops Sh5.4 trillion

First locally manufactured ventilator certified by government

Sci & Tech

First locally manufactured ventilator certified by government

First locally manufactured ventilator certified by government

ByteDance gets Trump nod to avoid TikTok shutdown

Sci & Tech

ByteDance gets Trump nod to avoid TikTok shutdown

ByteDance gets Trump nod to avoid TikTok shutdown

Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.