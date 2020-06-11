×
× Digital News Videos Opinion Special Reports Lifestyle Weird News Health & Science Education Columns The Hague Trial Kenya @ 50 Comand Your Morning E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
THE STANDARD
Home
National
Politics
Business
World
Opinion
Special Reports
Lifestyle
Weird News
Health & Science
Education
Columns
The Hague Trial
Kenya @ 50
Comand Your Morning
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper @ KSh. 40
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

US airlines make urgent call for new bailout ahead of October 1 job cuts

By Reuters | September 23rd 2020 at 11:00:00 GMT +0300

Major US airlines launched a last-ditch bid to persuade Congress to grant them a new USD25 billion (Sh2.7 trillion) bailout to help avert tens of thousands of employee furloughs set to begin October 1.

The chief executives of American Airlines, United Airlines and JetBlue Airways and major aviation unions held a news conference on Capitol Hill on Tuesday afternoon calling for a six-month extension of a payroll support program that consisted primarily of grants in exchange for keeping workers on the payroll.

“We’re not going to give up,” American Airlines CEO Doug Parker said, affirming that the airline would furlough some 19,000 on Oct. 1 without fresh aid.

He reiterated, however, that the company itself is not at risk without assistance. “American Airlines is going to be fine,” Parker said.

On Monday, two key Republican senators introduced legislation that would authorize another USD25.5 billion (Sh2.76 trillion) in payroll assistance for passenger airlines, but congressional aides said it was unlikely to win passage given aid requests from many other struggling industries.

And with lawmakers shifting their focus to a looming battle over the vacant Supreme Court seat following the death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, the likelihood of Congress passing a broad coronavirus relief package before Oct. 1 is slim.

However, the White House could find a way to provide some assistance to airlines without congressional action.

The first USD25 billion (Sh2.7 trillion) in payroll assistance to airlines was included under the USD2.3 trillion (Sh249 trillion) CARES Act aid package in March, which also set aside another USD25 billion (Sh2.7 trillion) in government loans for airlines.

American was the first US airline to say it would tap its portion of the loans, something United Airlines CEO Scott Kirby said on Tuesday his company would also do.

American plans to halt flights to 15 smaller airports starting Oct. 1 without new assistance, while Kirby said United does not plan any immediate flight cuts.

The loans carry restrictions on share buybacks and executive compensation.

Delta Air Lines and Southwest Airlines, which have stronger balance sheets than their peers, have said they will not use the loans, while JetBlue Airways CEO Robin Hayes said on Tuesday a decision will be made in the near future.

International President of Flight Attendants-CWA President Sara Nelson said the funding was critical. “This is a jobs program,” Nelson said, recounting how numerous airline workers are on the brink of losing their jobs.

Representative Jim Himes, a Democrat, proposed at a hearing Tuesday that taxpayers should be fairly compensated for the use of government funds to support private business.

On a call with airline and union leaders, Himes said the industry message feels like a “hostage situation” for workers, describing the sentiment as “Give me the money for free or we (won’t) take it and we will fire people.’”

Related Topics
Airlines Job cuts Covid-19 pandemic United Airlines American Airlines JetBlue Airways
Share this story
Previous article
Huawei's supply chain 'attacked'
Next article
Monitor water pumps remotely via your phone

MOST READ

RELATED STORIES

Monitor water pumps remotely via your phone
Monitor water pumps remotely via your phone

LATEST STORIES

Uhuru, Raila and Ruto mute as MPs failures exposed
Uhuru, Raila and Ruto mute as MPs failures exposed

CHECKPOINT

THE STANDARD INSIDER

How the paint brush earns artist a living

How the paint brush earns artist a living
Meresia Aloo 34 minutes ago
Business rules you can break with a big smile

Business rules you can break with a big smile
Pauline Muindi 1 hour ago
Side hustle tips to help you earn from your time

Side hustle tips to help you earn from your time

Winnie Makena 1 hour ago
Experts: President risks ouster

Experts: President risks ouster
Paul Ogemba 3 hours ago

Read More

Meet the woman driving a motorbike taxi

Money & Careers

Meet the woman driving a motorbike taxi

Meet the woman driving a motorbike taxi

‘Work from home' - Johnson starts shutting down Britain again as COVID-19 spreads

Money & Careers

‘Work from home' - Johnson starts shutting down Britain again as COVID-19 spreads

‘Work from home' - Johnson starts shutting down Britain again as COVID-19 spreads

Visa partners with She Leads Africa to empower female entrepreneurs

Money & Careers

Visa partners with She Leads Africa to empower female entrepreneurs

Visa partners with She Leads Africa to empower female entrepreneurs

Two Kebs officials held over Sh26m

Money & Careers

Two Kebs officials held over Sh26m

Two Kebs officials held over Sh26m

Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.