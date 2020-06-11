×
× Digital News Videos Opinion Special Reports Lifestyle Weird News Health & Science Education Columns The Hague Trial Kenya @ 50 Comand Your Morning E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
THE STANDARD
Home
National
Politics
Business
World
Opinion
Special Reports
Lifestyle
Weird News
Health & Science
Education
Columns
The Hague Trial
Kenya @ 50
Comand Your Morning
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper @ KSh. 40
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Have we come to end of Covid-19? My upcountry visit suggests so

By XN Iraki | September 23rd 2020 at 08:00:00 GMT +0300

Last week I became a laughing stock for wearing a mask in the countryside. I was told corona was over and that wearing a mask “ni kujifanya mtu wa Nairobi” (acting such a Nairobian). On the streets in the same place, I was viewed with suspicion for wearing a mask. 

As suddenly as it came, Kenyans seem to believe Covid-19 is gone. Never mind that headlines from other parts of the world are saying something different.

Beyond low case numbers from samples taken, Kenyans cite leaders who appear in public without wearing masks as evidence that Covid-19 has run its course. The low death rates and collapse in price of masks as demand falls are other indicators; they suggest, that Covid-19 is gone. 

We would love to see Covid-19 end without reaching rural areas, just like break dance in our youth. But looking at data from elsewhere in the world, we may be declaring a Pyrrhic victory. 

Truth be told, the fear and stigma associated with Covid-19 has subsided. The rich and affluent fear corona more than hustlers. The tough restrictions during funerals and other social gatherings like churches have been removed. Most businesses are open, you can can now fly and visit anywhere you want. Hustlers never closed their businesses. The remaining real evidence of Covid-19 presence is a curfew, they add. 

It seems Covid-19 started with a bang, but will end with a whimper. Some are already asking if the fear of Covid-19 was oversold. Maybe it is that fear that stopped the worst of Covid-19. Maybe biologically we are more resilient. We may never know the truth.

Already there are media reports that the effects of Covid-19 on the economy will not be as bad as expected.

Covid-19 may not be over, but the fear of it has subsided substantially. In Africa, specifically in Kenya, we were skeptical about the pandemic from day one. We love being skeptical on anything and everything; maybe this skepticism was an asset this time. It kept the economy going and flames of hope alive. 

The paradox on why effects of Covid-19 were not as devastating in Africa as was expected, goes beyond a younger population to our skepticism, which I do not want to call anti-science. Will science one day vindicate us? Time will tell.   

Related Topics
Hustlenomics XN Iraki Covid-19 pandemic
Share this story
Previous article
Uhuru, Raila and Ruto mute as MPs failures exposed
Next article
Monitor water pumps remotely via your phone

MOST READ

RELATED STORIES

Monitor water pumps remotely via your phone
Monitor water pumps remotely via your phone

LATEST STORIES

Uhuru, Raila and Ruto mute as MPs failures exposed
Uhuru, Raila and Ruto mute as MPs failures exposed

CHECKPOINT

THE STANDARD INSIDER

Experts: President risks ouster

Experts: President risks ouster
Paul Ogemba 29 minutes ago
What if Uhuru heeds Maraga advice and dissolves House?

What if Uhuru heeds Maraga advice and dissolves House?
Protus Onyango 1 hour ago
Obeying CJ call will turn us into a laughing stock

Obeying CJ call will turn us into a laughing stock
Kibe Mungai 8 hours ago
When break-ups turn into ‘social media wars’

When break-ups turn into ‘social media wars’
Brian Guserwa 20 hours ago

Read More

Education and cloud technology in Kenya – the key to a competitive edge

Opinion

Education and cloud technology in Kenya – the key to a competitive edge

Education and cloud technology in Kenya – the key to a competitive edge

Minimum tax will level playground for businesses and curb cheats

Opinion

Minimum tax will level playground for businesses and curb cheats

Minimum tax will level playground for businesses and curb cheats

Investing in new farming technologies key in transforming African agriculture

Opinion

Investing in new farming technologies key in transforming African agriculture

Investing in new farming technologies key in transforming African agriculture

What anti-graft agencies can learn from golfers

Opinion

What anti-graft agencies can learn from golfers

What anti-graft agencies can learn from golfers

Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.