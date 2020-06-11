×
× Digital News Videos Opinion Special Reports Lifestyle Weird News Health & Science Education Columns The Hague Trial Kenya @ 50 Comand Your Morning E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
THE STANDARD
Home
National
Politics
Business
World
Opinion
Special Reports
Lifestyle
Weird News
Health & Science
Education
Columns
The Hague Trial
Kenya @ 50
Comand Your Morning
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper @ KSh. 40
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Suppliers demand settlement of Sh6.2b debt to Kenya Prisons

By Awal Mohammed | September 23rd 2020 at 12:00:00 GMT +0300

 

State Department of Correctional Services PS Zeinab Hussein has said the payment process had already started and called for patience from the suppliers. [File, Standard]

Suppliers to Kenya Prisons yesterday took to the streets to demand the payment of Sh6.2 billion owed to them.

“I have been feeding prisoners, while my children are starving,” said Hellen Anyango, one of the 2,900 suppliers who made their frustrations known outside the Kenya Prisons headquarters in Nairobi.

The suppliers drawn from all over the country said they are still waiting for their pay even after successfully undergoing a verification process in May to establish the validity of their claims.

“In May we were asked to go for a verification process to establish if we are genuine suppliers, all of us were verified, and we were promised we’d get our money before the end of June, but we have received nothing,” said Ruth Michoma, another supplier.

This is not the first time that suppliers and the correction services department are at loggerheads over delayed payments. 

In 2018, the Kenya Prisons was rocked by a Sh4.8b classified tenders supply scandal, which forced the Principal Secretary in the State Department of Correctional Services Zeinab Hussein (ordered the suspension of payment of all pending bills and cancelled award notifications to suppliers.

The department then embarked on a verification process guided by the Pending Bills Multi-agency Team to verify outstanding bills that date back to 2008.

Earlier this month, Ms Hussein issued a press statement noting that the payment process had already started and called for patience from the suppliers.

“The payment is exercise is currently ongoing and is based on regions according to the verification exercise. We appeal to the suppliers to exercise patience as we proceed with the process of payment,“ said Hussein.

Related Topics
Kenya Prisons Suppliers
Share this story
Previous article
New rules to end SMS ads menace
Next article
Rot in colleges linked to shake up of principals

MOST READ

RELATED STORIES

Rot in colleges linked to shake up of principals
Rot in colleges linked to shake up of principals

LATEST STORIES

Uhuru, Raila and Ruto mute as MPs failures exposed
Uhuru, Raila and Ruto mute as MPs failures exposed

CHECKPOINT

THE STANDARD INSIDER

Obeying CJ call will turn us into a laughing stock

Obeying CJ call will turn us into a laughing stock
Kibe Mungai 51 minutes ago
When break-ups turn into ‘social media wars’

When break-ups turn into ‘social media wars’
Brian Guserwa 12 hours ago
Virus disruption chance to reinvent our tourism sector

Virus disruption chance to reinvent our tourism sector
XN Iraki 14 hours ago
This man Havi: Is he the small axe felling big trees?

This man Havi: Is he the small axe felling big trees?
Everlyne Kwamboka and Kamau Muthoni 16 hours ago

Read More

New rules to end SMS ads menace

Business News

New rules to end SMS ads menace

New rules to end SMS ads menace

Technical institutions urged to take up Cooperative Vocational Training

Business News

Technical institutions urged to take up Cooperative Vocational Training

Technical institutions urged to take up Cooperative Vocational Training

Amana Capital investor won’t repay money lost in Nakumatt

Business News

Amana Capital investor won’t repay money lost in Nakumatt

Amana Capital investor won’t repay money lost in Nakumatt

Turkana opens up for tourism

Business News

Turkana opens up for tourism

Turkana opens up for tourism

Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.