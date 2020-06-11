×
× Digital News Videos Opinion Special Reports Lifestyle Weird News Health & Science Education Columns The Hague Trial Kenya @ 50 Comand Your Morning E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
THE STANDARD
Home
National
Politics
Business
World
Opinion
Special Reports
Lifestyle
Weird News
Health & Science
Education
Columns
The Hague Trial
Kenya @ 50
Comand Your Morning
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper @ KSh. 40
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

New rules to end SMS ads menace

By Macharia Kamau | September 23rd 2020 at 12:00:00 GMT +0300

Companies marketing themselves through text messages could soon find themselves in trouble for sending consumers unsolicited messages. 

This is after the Communications Authority of Kenya (CA) made proposals that could significantly change how companies communicate with their consumers.

The move comes against the backdrop of numerous complaints against some brands for flooding their inboxes with adverts, mostly without their consent.

In the proposed regulations aimed at protecting consumers, CA will now require advertisers to wait until consumers make initial contact before they can start sending promotional text messages.

Currently, corporates send mobile phone subscribers messages with a rider that they can opt out whenever they feel like it.

In the proposed regulations, consumers can only opt in without being prompted by corporates and agree to receive text messages advertising a company’s products.

“No service provider shall employ any opt-out process in the delivery of marketing communications in Kenya,” reads the proposed Consumer Protection Guidelines in part.

Advertisers will be required to market themselves on other platforms other than a consumer’s inbox and hopefully elicit interest from the consumers who shall then reach out to a company.

“Other alternative modes of communication in media such as newspapers, television or radio (non-SMS-based), among others, may be used to make consumers aware of the SMS-based scheme or service,” according to the proposals.

“Licensees shall be required to maintain records that can demonstrate that a consumer-initiated a request, by means of their terminal equipment before being subscribed to a service.” The proposals by CA also require advertisers to send text messages to their customers during the day. Sending messages after 7pm will only be allowed should the consumer request information from a corporate.

“Marketing communications delivered by SMS may only be sent during the day within the time period 7am and 7pm unless such marketing communications are being delivered in response to a request initiated by a customer… or prior consent has been expressly obtained from the customer for such communications to be delivered outside the time stipulated in these guidelines,” said the proposed guidelines.

CA also suggests stricter ways of marketing betting products, including clarity on the fact that winning is not guaranteed as well as the requirement to get consent to use winners to market products.

Related Topics
Communications Authority of Kenya Unsolicited messages SMS marketing Consumer Protection Guidelines
Share this story
Previous article
Banks take Sh16b profit hit in one month as virus bites
Next article
Suppliers demand settlement of Sh6.2b debt to Kenya Prisons

MOST READ

RELATED STORIES

Suppliers demand settlement of Sh6.2b debt to Kenya Prisons
Suppliers demand settlement of Sh6.2b debt to Kenya Prisons

LATEST STORIES

Uhuru, Raila and Ruto mute as MPs failures exposed
Uhuru, Raila and Ruto mute as MPs failures exposed

CHECKPOINT

THE STANDARD INSIDER

Obeying CJ call will turn us into a laughing stock

Obeying CJ call will turn us into a laughing stock
Kibe Mungai 51 minutes ago
When break-ups turn into ‘social media wars’

When break-ups turn into ‘social media wars’
Brian Guserwa 12 hours ago
Virus disruption chance to reinvent our tourism sector

Virus disruption chance to reinvent our tourism sector
XN Iraki 14 hours ago
This man Havi: Is he the small axe felling big trees?

This man Havi: Is he the small axe felling big trees?
Everlyne Kwamboka and Kamau Muthoni 16 hours ago

Read More

Suppliers demand settlement of Sh6.2b debt to Kenya Prisons

Business News

Suppliers demand settlement of Sh6.2b debt to Kenya Prisons

Suppliers demand settlement of Sh6.2b debt to Kenya Prisons

Technical institutions urged to take up Cooperative Vocational Training

Business News

Technical institutions urged to take up Cooperative Vocational Training

Technical institutions urged to take up Cooperative Vocational Training

Amana Capital investor won’t repay money lost in Nakumatt

Business News

Amana Capital investor won’t repay money lost in Nakumatt

Amana Capital investor won’t repay money lost in Nakumatt

Turkana opens up for tourism

Business News

Turkana opens up for tourism

Turkana opens up for tourism

Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.