×
× Digital News Videos Opinion Special Reports Lifestyle Weird News Health & Science Education Columns The Hague Trial Kenya @ 50 Comand Your Morning E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
THE STANDARD
Home
National
Politics
Business
World
Opinion
Special Reports
Lifestyle
Weird News
Health & Science
Education
Columns
The Hague Trial
Kenya @ 50
Comand Your Morning
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper @ KSh. 40
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

‘Work from home' - Johnson starts shutting down Britain again as COVID-19 spreads

By Reuters | September 22nd 2020 at 12:21:15 GMT +0300

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will tell people on Tuesday to work from home where possible and will impose new curbs on bars and restaurants to tackle a swiftly accelerating second coronavirus wave.

A woman wears a protective face mask as she makes her way, amid the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Brixton, London, Britain September 21, 2020. [Reuters]

With millions across the United Kingdom already under some form of COVID-19 restriction, Johnson will tighten measures in England while stopping short of another full lockdown like he imposed in March, according to his office and ministers.

Johnson will hold emergency meetings with ministers, address parliament at 1130 GMT and then speak to the nation at 1900 GMT after government scientists warned that the death rate would soar without urgent action.

Just weeks after urging people to start returning to workplaces, Johnson will now advise them to stay at home if they can, according to his office and ministers. He will also order all pubs, bars, restaurants and other hospitality sites across England to start closing at 10 p.m. from Thursday.

“There is going to be a shift in emphasis. If it is possible for people to work from home, we are going to encourage them to do so,” Michael Gove, the minister for the cabinet office, told Sky News.

The new curbs will restrict the hospitality sector to table service only, though Gove said he wanted those who could not work from home - for example in manufacturing, construction and retail - to continue to work from COVID-secure workplaces.

Schools will also stay open, he said.

Scientific warning

It was unclear if the measures would be enough to tackle Britain’s second wave, which government scientists warned could reach 50,000 new cases per day by mid-October.

The United Kingdom already has the biggest official COVID-19 death toll in Europe - and the fifth largest in the world - while it is borrowing record amounts to pump emergency money through the damaged economy.

Shares in Britain’s listed pubs and restaurant groups fell sharply on Monday in anticipation of the move. The move will advance closing times by at least an hour for most areas.

London Mayor Sadiq Khan said he had agreed with local council leaders and public health experts on new restrictions to be put to central government to curb the outbreak in the capital.

Northern Ireland said it would extend existing restrictions in some localities on households mixing indoors across the whole of the province from Tuesday, while Wales slapped curbs on four more areas. Scotland said additional restrictions were almost certain to be imposed.

 

Related Topics
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson COVID-19 pandemic Work from home
Share this story
Previous article
Court to rule whether parastatal employee should be charged in employment saga
Next article
Uhuru calls for solution-oriented UN amid pandemic scars

MOST READ

RELATED STORIES

Uhuru calls for solution-oriented UN amid pandemic scars
Uhuru calls for solution-oriented UN amid pandemic scars

LATEST STORIES

Teachers ready for all children, even pregnant girls- Sossion
Teachers ready for all children, even pregnant girls- Sossion

CHECKPOINT

THE STANDARD INSIDER

When break-ups turn into ‘social media wars’

When break-ups turn into ‘social media wars’
Brian Guserwa 2 hours ago
Virus disruption chance to reinvent our tourism sector

Virus disruption chance to reinvent our tourism sector
XN Iraki 4 hours ago
This man Havi: Is he the small axe felling big trees?

This man Havi: Is he the small axe felling big trees?
Everlyne Kwamboka and Kamau Muthoni 6 hours ago
From retail to oil: How France is charming its way into Kenya

From retail to oil: How France is charming its way into Kenya
Dominic Omondi 7 hours ago

Read More

Meet the woman driving a motorbike taxi

Money & Careers

Meet the woman driving a motorbike taxi

Meet the woman driving a motorbike taxi

Visa partners with She Leads Africa to empower female entrepreneurs

Money & Careers

Visa partners with She Leads Africa to empower female entrepreneurs

Visa partners with She Leads Africa to empower female entrepreneurs

Two Kebs officials held over Sh26m

Money & Careers

Two Kebs officials held over Sh26m

Two Kebs officials held over Sh26m

Amina closes in on WTO role

Money & Careers

Amina closes in on WTO role

Amina closes in on WTO role

Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.