×
× Digital News Videos Opinion Special Reports Lifestyle Weird News Health & Science Education Columns The Hague Trial Kenya @ 50 Comand Your Morning E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
THE STANDARD
Home
National
Politics
Business
World
Opinion
Special Reports
Lifestyle
Weird News
Health & Science
Education
Columns
The Hague Trial
Kenya @ 50
Comand Your Morning
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper @ KSh. 40
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Lobby says flights return to boost Kenya-TZ trade

By Xinhua | September 22nd 2020 at 08:00:00 GMT +0300

The resumption of air transport services will boost Kenya-Tanzania bilateral trade; a regional trade lobby has said. 

East African Business Council (EABC) Chief Executive Peter Mathuki commended the Tanzania Civil Aviation Authority and the Kenya Civil Aviation Authority for facilitating the agreement on the resumption of air transport services between the two countries. 

Muthuki said the EABC has been pushing for a coordinated approach to the resumption of regional air services over the last two months since the partner states started considering reopening their borders.

“With the two countries re-opening their airspaces to each other, we are confident that this will increase demand for travel services, ease movement of people and integrate logistics value chains for exports of goods, open access to a larger market and boost regional tourism,” he said in a statement on Saturday. 

EABC is the regional apex body of private sector associations from the East African Community member states of Kenya, Uganda, Tanzania, Rwanda, Burundi and South Sudan.  

Related Topics
?EABC East African Business Council Kenya-Tanzania bilateral trade
Share this story
Previous article
How headteachers will ensure learners are safe at all times
Next article
State to resettle and issue title deeds to Mau forest evictees

MOST READ

RELATED STORIES

State to resettle and issue title deeds to Mau forest evictees
State to resettle and issue title deeds to Mau forest evictees

LATEST STORIES

Is president bound by CJ’s advisory? Lawyers weigh in
Is president bound by CJ’s advisory? Lawyers weigh in

CHECKPOINT

THE STANDARD INSIDER

This man Havi: Is he the small axe felling big trees?

This man Havi: Is he the small axe felling big trees?
Everlyne Kwamboka and Kamau Muthoni 1 hour ago
From retail to oil: How France is charming its way into Kenya

From retail to oil: How France is charming its way into Kenya
Dominic Omondi 2 hours ago
Is president bound by CJ’s advisory? Lawyers weigh in

Is president bound by CJ’s advisory? Lawyers weigh in
Paul Ogemba 9 hours ago
Of throwing down the gauntlet and crossing the Rubicon

Of throwing down the gauntlet and crossing the Rubicon
Emmanuel Too 16 hours ago

Read More

Tax: Distressed Kenyan firms find safe haven in Mauritius

Financial Standard

Tax: Distressed Kenyan firms find safe haven in Mauritius

Tax: Distressed Kenyan firms find safe haven in Mauritius

China new battlefront for plant-based meat firms

Financial Standard

China new battlefront for plant-based meat firms

China new battlefront for plant-based meat firms

Exporters hope for full bloom as EU slowly rises from virus gloom

Financial Standard

Exporters hope for full bloom as EU slowly rises from virus gloom

Exporters hope for full bloom as EU slowly rises from virus gloom

The curious case of stalled State industrial parks

Financial Standard

The curious case of stalled State industrial parks

The curious case of stalled State industrial parks

Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.