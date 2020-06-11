Lobby says flights return to boost Kenya-TZ trade

The resumption of air transport services will boost Kenya-Tanzania bilateral trade; a regional trade lobby has said.

East African Business Council (EABC) Chief Executive Peter Mathuki commended the Tanzania Civil Aviation Authority and the Kenya Civil Aviation Authority for facilitating the agreement on the resumption of air transport services between the two countries.

Muthuki said the EABC has been pushing for a coordinated approach to the resumption of regional air services over the last two months since the partner states started considering reopening their borders.

“With the two countries re-opening their airspaces to each other, we are confident that this will increase demand for travel services, ease movement of people and integrate logistics value chains for exports of goods, open access to a larger market and boost regional tourism,” he said in a statement on Saturday.

EABC is the regional apex body of private sector associations from the East African Community member states of Kenya, Uganda, Tanzania, Rwanda, Burundi and South Sudan.