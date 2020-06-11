×
Kebs: Be on the lookout for fake portable socket outlets

By Hillary Orinde | September 21st 2020 at 02:05:46 GMT +0300

Some of the seized good. They will be destroyed at the traders’ expense. [Courtesy]

There are substandard portable socket outlets in the market, the Kenya Bureau of Standards (Kebs) said on Monday, vowing to punish traders stocking them.

The power outlets pose "a great danger of electrocution" especially to children as they lack shutters, the agency noted. Shutters prevent anything except a plug from reaching live wires.

Kebs said it had impounded 154 of such sockets in Nairobi, Mombasa, Thika, and Hola.

Some of the seized brands include: New Times, Yueshun, Meilepei, Chuanxin, Meilepai, Qiaosheng, Huaisheng, 520WSL Electrict among others.

Kebs Managing Director Benard Njiraini cautioned consumers against buying the sockets.

"It has come to our attention that dishonest economic operators including online traders are stocking and selling these substandard portable socket outlets," Njiraini said in a statement.

"The use of substandard socket outlets can be fatal for consumers, especially children, who may poke objects into the exposed live parts."

Some of the contraband seized in Thika. [Courtesy]

Vigilance

Kebs rallied consumers to report sighting of the contrabands.

One can certify the authenticity of the sockets they are purchasing by verifying the standardization mark permit on the product.

This is done by sending the code underneath the S Mark to 20023 (SM#Code) to get the product validity status details.

Kebs will destroy the seized good at the expense of the owners.

"Traders should be warned that the sale of products that do not comply with Kenya Standards is prohibited by the Laws of Kenya under the Standards Act Chapter 496 with penalties including prosecution," said Njiraini.

He added that it was the responsibility of the manufacturer or importer to ensure continued product compliance to set standards.

Processing, manufacturing, stocking, and/or offering for sale of substandard goods or products that do not comply with set Standards is prohibited by the Laws of Kenya under the Standards Act Chapter 496, Kebs said.

