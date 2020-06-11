×
Turkana opens up for tourism

By Sara Okuoro | September 21st 2020 at 03:00:00 GMT +0300

Nabuyatom crater, a geographical marvel on Lake Turkana-a caldera that was formed after a volcano collapsed. [Courtesy]

Turkana County will be hosting national celebrations for this year’s World Tourism Day as the region banks on improved security and infrastructure to spur tourism and investment opportunities.

According to the county Governor Josphat Nanok, ease of access to the region courtesy of improved infrastructure, good security and the coming up of new hotels are key indicators of a rebound of tourism business.

“We are privileged to host this year’s World Tourism Day celebrations and this is an endorsement of the county’s existing vast tourism products and experiences.  We are going to speed up our programs to reviving this sub-sector for the economic livelihoods of our people,” said the Governor.

The World Tourism Day is celebrated annually on September 27. This year’s theme is “Global community unites to celebrate tourism and rural development”.

Turkana County has been selected to host the event which will be held at Eliye Springs by Lake Turkana; the world’s second largest desert lake.

Governor Nanok disclosed that the key achievement has been to bring together different communities in the region that share the lake’s resource with the aim of enhancing their living harmoniously.

“Turkana County and the entire northern tourism circuit has added to the diversity of tourism products and experiences which are key unique selling proportions for the destination,” said Tourism Cabinet Secretary Najib Balala.

“The ‘Origin of Mankind’, adventures, cultures and the entire heritage gem in the region are key attractions, which need to be harnessed and showcased. My Ministry through Kenya Tourism Board (KTB) will continue to identify key tourism attractions across the country for packaging and promoting,” said Balala.

The CS added that the current traveller needs to explore nature and preserved cultures noting that northern Kenya has unexplored attractions.

He also noted that the Northern part of Kenya, has provided a fertile ground for archaeological research and filming sites that have attracted international film makers besides researchers.

The discovery and extraction of oil in Turkana county and the proposed tourist resort city in Isiolo county has been touted as some of the key indicators that the region is yet to tap into its rich potential in tourism activities.

