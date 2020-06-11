Technical institutions urged to take up Cooperative Vocational Training (CVET)

Technical training institutions have been urged to take up the Cooperative Vocational Training (CVET) model. Based on the dual system of vocational education and training, the model offers a holistic approach to skills development for local industry by combining apprenticeship in manufacturing firms and education at a vocational institute, providing an enhanced private sector cooperation in skills development.

CVET focuses on developing a comprehensive partnership between Technical, Vocational, Education and Training (TVET) institutes and companies. It combines theoretical and simulated practical training in TVET institutes with workplace-based learning in the companies.

Through the CVET approach, there has been a much stronger collaboration between industry and academia. The partnerships span from curriculum development, development of industry-led occupational standards within the curricula and validation of the curriculum. It also entails co-development of mentoring tools for students that look at their competencies, learning and exchange forums and closer collaboration with institutions of learning such as partnerships with technical training Centres of Excellence that include development of Strategic Business Plans. Youth working at a factory – Image courtesy of Kenya Association of Manufacturers.

Kenya Association of Manufacturers (KAM) Chief Executive, Ms Phyllis Wakiaga, noted that local manufacturers and Technical and Vocational Education and Training Institutes have developed a good working relationship through CVET.

“The Cooperative Vocational Training model has allowed our members to engage with technical institutions as partners, working together to identify industry needs and ensuring these are incorporated within the training component. This model also provides opportunities for our members to understand and be trained on the pedagogy component, increasing their mentorship and skills transfer to the young people during their internships,” noted Ms Wakiaga.

She also added that with CVET, comes benefits for all players involved. “Through CVET, young people will be able to access KAM’s vibrant membership base of more than 1300 industries, for work-based learning and employment whereas the youth will receive double certification, opening opportunities beyond our nation’s borders and preparing them for a global economy. On the other hand, manufacturers will enjoy quality homegrown talent measured against international standards,” added Ms Wakiaga.

KAM, in partnership with GIZ, runs the Cooperative Project, to promote skills development for local industry, aimed at bridging the gap in the significant demand for skilled workers in industries in Kenya.