Protests over ban on fish cages in lake

Cage fish farming in Anyanga beach. The swelling lake has affected the movement, feeding and growth of fish. [Isaiah Gwengi/Standard]

Fish farmers have protested the recent order by the Fisheries Principal Secretary Michana Ntiba to suspend establishment of new fish cage farms in Lake Victoria.

In his statement, the PS called for an immediate stop to the use of cages in the lake, unless approved by the government.

"Let's not put more cages on the lake without my authority," said Ntiba.

The PS added the approvals would allow management so that the Government is able to know which cages to shift.

But yesterday, the farmers protested the move, saying the stakeholders in the sub-sector were not consulted.

In a press release, the Association of Cage Fish Farmers reiterated that cage fish farming is internationally proven to be environmentally sustainable, contrary to the claims by the government.

"The PS should take cognisance of the potential heavy losses to be incurred by the farmers and the lake region economy at large should his directive be implemented. Fish caging is an expensive enterprise which the farmers in the region have borne over the years," said Charles Olwamba, the association's secretary.