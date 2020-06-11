Taiwan travellers take sightseeing ‘flight to nowhere’

×
× Digital News Videos Opinion Special Reports Lifestyle Central Coast Eastern Nairobi North Eastern Nyanza Rift Valley Western Business News Stocks Financial Standard Africa Asia America Europe Weird News Editorial Commentary Letters Crazy World Features Entertainment Money & Careers Health & Science Sci & Tech Home & Away Generation Next Cartoon Education Pointblank Environment Travel & Destination Columns Kipkoech Tanui uReport Kiambu Murang'a Nyandarua Kirinyaga Nyeri Baringo Bomet Elgeyo Kajiado Kericho Laikipia Nakuru Nandi Narok Samburu Trans Nzoia Turkana Mombasa Kwale Kilifi Tanariver Taita Taveta Kakamega Vihiga Bungoma Busia Siaya Kisumu Homabay Migori Kisii Nyamira Nairobi Uasin Gishu West Pokot Sunday Magazine The Hague Trial Kenya @ 50 Education and Training Health and Environment Insurance and Financial Security Housing Current Affairs Humour Makau Mutua David Oginde Clay Muganda Comand Your Morning Mohamed Wehliye Wednesday Life Alexander Chagema Arts & Culture Kamotho Waiganjo Barrack Muluka Xn Iraki Urban Rights - By Steve Ouma Branding Voice KCB Fredrick Ogola Sunday Magazine Wanja Kavengi Njoki Kaigai David Oginde Ken Opalo Daisy Maritim Houghton Irungu Hustle News Group Stages Round of 16 Quarter Finals Semi Finals Finals Third Place play-offs Opinion Dr Pesa Podcasts Round Table Sepetuko Eve Woman Ramadhan Special Fact Check Correction Explainers The Standard Insider Blog E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
THE STANDARD
Home
National
Politics
Business
World
Opinion
Special Reports
Lifestyle
Central
Coast
Eastern
Nairobi
North Eastern
Nyanza
Rift Valley
Western
Business News
Stocks
Financial Standard
Africa
Asia
America
Europe
Weird News
Editorial
Commentary
Letters
Crazy World
Features
Entertainment
Money & Careers
Health & Science
Sci & Tech
Home & Away
Generation Next
Cartoon
Education
Pointblank
Environment
Travel & Destination
Columns
Kipkoech Tanui
uReport
Kiambu
Murang'a
Nyandarua
Kirinyaga
Nyeri
Baringo
Bomet
Elgeyo
Kajiado
Kericho
Laikipia
Nakuru
Nandi
Narok
Samburu
Trans Nzoia
Turkana
Mombasa
Kwale
Kilifi
Tanariver
Taita Taveta
Kakamega
Vihiga
Bungoma
Busia
Siaya
Kisumu
Homabay
Migori
Kisii
Nyamira
Nairobi
Uasin Gishu
West Pokot
Sunday Magazine
The Hague Trial
Kenya @ 50
Education and Training
Health and Environment
Insurance and Financial
Security
Housing
Current Affairs
Humour
Makau Mutua
David Oginde
Clay Muganda
Comand Your Morning
Mohamed Wehliye
Wednesday Life
Alexander Chagema
Arts & Culture
Kamotho Waiganjo
Barrack Muluka
Xn Iraki
Urban Rights - By Steve Ouma
Branding Voice
KCB
Fredrick Ogola
Sunday Magazine
Wanja Kavengi
Njoki Kaigai
David Oginde
Ken Opalo
Daisy Maritim
Houghton Irungu
Hustle
News
Group Stages
Round of 16
Quarter Finals
Semi Finals
Finals
Third Place play-offs
Opinion
Dr Pesa
Podcasts
Round Table
Sepetuko
Eve Woman
Ramadhan Special
Fact Check
Correction
Explainers
The Standard Insider
Blog
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper @ KSh. 40
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Taiwan travellers take sightseeing ‘flight to nowhere’

By Reuters | September 20th 2020 at 12:00:00 GMT +0300

A Taiwanese airline carried around 120 passengers on a “flight to nowhere” on Saturday to view the South Korean resort island of Jeju before flying straight back home, the latest gimmick to give people a glimpse of normality during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Tough border restrictions to keep the coronavirus under control have led to a 97.5 per cent plunge in international travel in the region, according to the Association of Asia Pacific Airlines.

Many frequent flyers miss getting on planes and airlines including Taiwan’s EVA Airways Corp and Japan’s ANA Holdings, desperate for revenue and to keep their pilots’ licences current, have offered special sightseeing flights.

Saturday’s flight by Tigerair Taiwan, the low-cost unit of Taiwan’s largest carrier China Airlines, took off from Taipei’s Taoyuan International Airport and flew up to Jeju, circling low to give passengers a chance to see the island, though mist limited views, and then flying back to Taiwan.

“I feel like I haven’t gone abroad for a long time, and I think this event is very special. It’s a good deal,” said passenger Chen Shu-tzu, 43. Passengers and staff posed for pictures before the flight took off, holding a sign in Chinese, Korean and English reading: “South Korea is missing you.”

Covid 19 Time Series

 

While international travel has collapsed, domestic travel is booming in Taiwan, where the pandemic is well under control.

Flights to Taiwan’s sun-soaked offshore islands and rugged east coast are packed, with Tigerair leasing out some of its aircraft to bolster supply on domestic routes.

Related Topics
Covid-19 Taiwanese airline flight to nowhere
Share this story
Previous article
KPL players show why Rift Valley is not just about stars in athletics
Next article
Outrage after woman in labour delivers outside Pumwani gate

MOST READ

RELATED STORIES

Outrage after woman in labour delivers outside Pumwani gate
Outrage after woman in labour delivers outside Pumwani gate

LATEST STORIES

We are all hustlers, says Raila
We are all hustlers, says Raila

CHECKPOINT

THE STANDARD INSIDER

State loses Sh33b in first two months to Covid-19 troubles

State loses Sh33b in first two months to Covid-19 troubles
Macharia Kamau 6 hours ago
Once bustling Gikomba now trades in dead mitumba stock

Once bustling Gikomba now trades in dead mitumba stock
Awal Mohammed 7 hours ago
Woman was raped twice, then the monsters came for her daughters

Woman was raped twice, then the monsters came for her daughters
Simon Oyeng’ 21 hours ago
‘Fall’ of Tom Mboya leaves photographers with empty pockets

‘Fall’ of Tom Mboya leaves photographers with empty pockets

Pkemoi Ng'enoh 23 hours ago

Read More

Microsoft and Agra to support digital transformation in agriculture

Business

Microsoft and Agra to support digital transformation in agriculture

Microsoft and Agra to support digital transformation in agriculture

Fish farmers protest PS's order

Business

Fish farmers protest PS's order

Fish farmers protest PS's order

China's commerce ministry issues rules on 'unreliable entities' list

Business

China's commerce ministry issues rules on 'unreliable entities' list

China's commerce ministry issues rules on 'unreliable entities' list

Stima Sacco appoints CEO

Business

Stima Sacco appoints CEO

Stima Sacco appoints CEO

Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.