Kenyan rapper Wangeci wins case against Tecno phone company

Wangeci Waweru, alias Wangeci, has today taken to her official twitter handle saying she had won a case on her rights to privacy, which she filed against mobile phone company Tecno.

Sharing her news, Wangeci, 26, said the ruling, despite taking long, would serve as a warning to all those who use people’s images for publicity without their consent.

“4 years ago my constitutional rights to privacy were infringed. Today the courts ruled in my favor and proved I have a right to control how my image & likeness is used publicly…Hope this sets a precedence for future cases,” tweeted Wangeci.

Her fans who flocked on her comment section, with congratulatory messages, asked how much the artiste had pocketed as pay for damages, but the superstar has since remained mum.

Wangeci attached a copy of the publicity campaign post by Tecno, with a message urging members of the public to participate and win themselves one of their phones, that was being introduced into the market then.

In 2015, Julius Yego, who is a renowned Javelin World Champion, took issue with the East Africa Breweries Ltd (EABL), after it allegedly used his fame to push their Tusker beer brand using the slogan ‘Yegold’. Yego disputed claims of association with the brand.

Recently, NRG Radio was issued with a demand notice to remove any reference to the World Marathon Champion Eliud Kipchoge, on all their properties.

The letter also demanded that the company expunges his image from all their platforms, and to issue an ‘unqualified apology for violation of his rights and misuse of his image.’

The radio station was also directed to enter into discussions on how much money they would pay for the violation of the right to privacy.

Kipchoge had caused a storm in the country, after winning the famous Ineos 1:59 challenge.