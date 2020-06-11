AS Roma in money transfer deal with Chipper

NAIROBI, KENYA: Chipper and AS Roma football club has entered a partnership that will see Chipper being the club's official Money Transfer Platform for Africa.

Football is a common language and a source of joy in people’s lives from Lagos to Rome and beyond.

The partnership kicks off with a community impact project between Chipper and AS Roma, who are making special edition AS Roma x Chipper footballs.

The balls are handmade in Nairobi and designed specifically for the type of pitches football is played on in the region, lasting 8x longer than standard synthetic balls.

The balls will be distributed to grassroots programs in communities facing disadvantages in Kenya, Ghana, Uganda, Nigeria, and South Africa, as well as through AS Roma’s youth partners in Nigeria.

Chipper was founded by two African entrepreneurs – Ham Serunjogi and Maijid Moujaled – and currently operates with a global workforce, in seven countries on the continent.

Inspired by Chipper’s mission to ‘chip away’ at the financial challenges facing the region, AS Roma and Chipper have utilised their respective expertise to design a set of drills that incorporates financial education with football training.

“At Chipper, we wanted a partner that shared our vision for unlocking opportunities and developing football in Africa, and, in AS Roma, we have found the perfect fit," said Hasan Luongo - VP Growth at Chipper.

“We are delighted to welcome Chipper into the AS Roma family,” said Giorgio Brambilla, Commercial Director at AS Roma. “We have been greatly impressed by what Chipper has already achieved in such a short space of time with their technology and financial solutions. Their plans for the future are hugely ambitious."