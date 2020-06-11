KAM pushes for more women in manufacturing sector

The Kenya Association of Manufacturers (KAM) is pushing for more women to be involved in the manufacturing sector as men continue to dominate senior roles in industry.

According to a survey released by the lobby on Tuesday, companies in the sector are predominantly male-owned and staffed across all its fourteen sub-sectors, except for the chemical and allied sub-sector that has 50 per cent women.

The Women in Manufacturing Report indicated that three out of the 14 sub-sectors had a female workforce of 40 per cent - agriculture, paper and board, and services and consultancy.

In terms of leadership, female-led multinational corporations (MNCs) had 85 per cent of women in senior management, slightly higher than male-led MNCs, which stood at 83 per cent.

The outcomes of the research are expected to pivot KAM’s Women in Manufacturing Programme by informing stakeholders in mainstreaming gender equality and inclusion in the manufacturing sector.

Industrialisation, Trade and Enterprise Development Principal Secretary Francis Owino lauded KAM’s efforts towards promoting women’s participation in the manufacturing sector.

“As government, we are keen to see women take up opportunities in manufacturing. We envisage the integration of gender issues into the development process across all sectors, including industry,” he said.

“We shall continue to work with private sector to eliminate discrimination in venturing into the sector, as well as do away with challenges that hinder women from soaring in the production of goods and services.”

Mucai Kunyiha, the KAM chair said the organisation advocates an inclusive manufacturing sector through policies and incentives that encourage women to be key players in value and supply chains.