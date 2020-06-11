KCB appoints Wanyi Mwaura acting director marketing and communications

Kenya Commercial Bank Group has appointed Wanyi Mwaura as the new director of marketing and communications in an acting capacity.

She replaces Angela currently the director of Digital Financial Services for the group.

In a communication from the Group’s chief executive officer Joshua Oigara, Wanyi will now be reporting to the Group Chief Operating Officer.

Wanyi is currently the head of business marketing, a role she has held for the past six years. Her career spans over 20 years during which time she has held management roles in marketing including brand manager, demand project manager, and area business partner, and a key accounts sales representative at East Africa Breweries.