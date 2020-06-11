Ex-Siaya aspirant William Oduol appointed regional CEO of Gorilla Corporation

Former Siaya gubernatorial candidate William Oduol. [File, Standard]

Multinational technology and marketing firm Gorilla Corporation has appointed former Siaya gubernatorial candidate William Oduol to lead its expansion into the Middle East and Africa market.

The company revealed this on its website on Wednesday, September 16, praising Mr Oduol as a technocrat with vast experience.

“William is an experienced technology leader and brings more than 25 years of industry expertise to this role. He has held senior leadership roles driving partner and distribution excellence, with many of the world’s most recognised brands, Westcon-Comstor, Microsoft, Safaricom among others,” the company said.

Mr Oduol, who is the former CEO of Westcon-Comstor Group Africa, will therefore take over as the Gorilla’s Regional President for the Middle East and Africa (MEA).

Gorilla Corporation President and CEO Carlo Tortora Brayda said the company is spreading its wings in America, Europe, Middle East and Africa due to the increase in customer base. He said Mr Oduol has the requisite qualification to lead the charge in the MEA due to his professional background.

“This expansion is in line with our strategy of expanding into the emerging markets that are expected to yield significant cost and revenue synergies. In Mr Oduol, we have the right leader with the political capital, cultural experience and channel sales expertise in the region to drive our expansion and closely support our clients,” he said.

On his part, Mr Oduol praised the inroads of the company saying it is yielding fruits by establishing clientele base amongst the technology vendors.

“This is an important move for Gorilla Corporation which has established a global reputation in IT channel marketing and sales for top technology vendors in the fields of the hyper-converged data centre, cloud, and cybersecurity,” he said.

He then went ahead to highlight the plan for maximising on marketing opportunities for the company. To this, he said that the under-served market could be pivotal for the success of the company, given it is new ground.

“Our long-term strategy in MEA is focused on optimizing cloud as a game-changer for technology vendors and their channel partners. This in-market presence will position us to reach that goal.”

Oduol contested for Siaya gubernatorial position in 2013 and controversially lost to sitting governor Cornell Rasanga. He then moved to High Court and got Rasanga’s win nullified, forcing a by-election. He had cited intimidation from ODM party and among other issues as he tabled evidence that led to the nullification of the election. Rasanga then won the October 2013 vote.