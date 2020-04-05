You want a job? Online platforms are the new frontiers

Covid 19 Time Series
SEE ALSO: KQ’s Sh500m stuck in its foreign accountsHowever, the pandemic has also accelerated the uptake of technology and experts believe online platforms should now be the focus. James Mwangi, the Equity Group chief executive believes time has come for the world to “recalibrate” as it seeks a new way of doing things. Mwangi said those specialising in transitioning businesses to online and those who operate logistics networks to deliver the goods and services for these businesses stand to reap big. He said other opportunities lie in e-learning and health technology solutions, virtual restaurants and cyber security solutions as people work remotely.
SEE ALSO: Women to get loans at zero interest“Businesses built with movement of people and in a socialized environment will not survive into the future.” Crack solution He added: “Whoever is able to crack the solution of virtualising businesses will really have the biggest opportunity.” Mwangi said entrepreneurs, as problem solvers, must look for ways to address Covid-19 or go around it. “The opportunities are where the problems are. Every sustainable business is built to solve a problem and there are many problems at the moment,” Mwangi told The Standard.