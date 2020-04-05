';
×
× Digital News Videos Opinions Cartoons Education U-Report E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×

British Airways retires its Boeing 747 fleet as coronavirus hits travel

By Mirror | July 17th 2020 at 01:37:50 GMT +0300

The plane was powered by four Rolls-Royce engines
British Airways has retired its Boeing 747 fleet with immediate effect.

The airline has used the craft since July 1989 and is currently the world’s biggest operator of the 747-400 model.

It was planning to retire the fleet of 31 craft in 2024 but its end has been hastened by coronavirus.

The company said: “It is with great sadness that we can confirm we are proposing to retire our entire 747 fleet with immediate effect.

SEE ALSO: Iran agency says chain of errors caused Ukrainian plane crash

“It is unlikely our magnificent ‘queen of the skies’ will ever operate commercial services for British Airways again due to the downturn in travel caused by the Covid-19 global pandemic.

“While the aircraft will always have a special place in our heart, as we head into the future we will be operating more flights on modern, fuel-efficient aircraft such as our new A350s and 787s, to help us achieve net-zero carbon emissions by 2050.”

British Airways operated the plane, powered to a top speed of 614mph by four Rolls-Royce engines, to destinations in China, the US, Canada and Africa.

UK airlines have struggled to cope with the collapse in demand caused by the coronavirus crisis, with easyJet, British Airways and Virgin Atlantic all announcing job cuts and reduced operations.

Meanwhile, demand for air travel will take longer to return to pre-pandemic levels than initially expected, according to the latest industry forecast.

SEE ALSO: Broke pilots 'forced to skip meals' want airline dissolved

Trade body ACI Europe, which represents European airports, said it does not expect passenger numbers to recover until 2024, one year later than it predicted in May.

This comes after figures for June show the increase in air travel following the easing of coronavirus restrictions has been slower than anticipated.

Passenger traffic across European airports last month was down 93 per cent compared with June 2019.

This was an improvement on the 98 per cent year-on-year decline recorded in May, but highlights how far the industry has to go to recover from the pandemic.

Related Topics
Aviation British Airways Virgin Atlantic
Share this story

MOST READ

RELATED STORIES

What flying in the age of Covid-19 might look like
What flying in the age of Covid-19 might look like

LATEST STORIES

Another body retrieved as Sonko calls on mothers to seek help
Another body retrieved as Sonko calls on mothers to seek help

CHECKPOINT

THE STANDARD INSIDER

The sad sunset days of Ohangla songbird

The sad sunset days of Ohangla songbird
A step at a time, Asbel Kiprop is battling to rise again

A step at a time, Asbel Kiprop is battling to rise again
What Kabogo thinks of President Uhuru

What Kabogo thinks of President Uhuru
Schools turning from goldmine to graveyard of money for investors

Schools turning from goldmine to graveyard of money for investors

Read More

Daimler to stop building sedans in the US after second-quarter loss

Business News

Daimler to stop building sedans in the US after second-quarter loss

Daimler to stop building sedans in the US after second-quarter loss
Volkswagen expects single-digit sales decline this year

Business News

Volkswagen expects single-digit sales decline this year

Volkswagen expects single-digit sales decline in China this year
Public, private lending mash-up offers lifeline to virus-hit African firms

Business News

Public, private lending mash-up offers lifeline to virus-hit African firms

Public, private lending mash-up offers lifeline to virus-hit African firms
Motorbike-hailing app founder died of multiple stab wounds

Business News

Motorbike-hailing app founder died of multiple stab wounds

Gokada app founder died of multiple stab wounds, NY medical examiner says
Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.