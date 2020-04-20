Bidco joins Covid-19 fight with Sh35m donation

Bidco Africa is the latest corporate entity to provide a much-needed boost to the Covid-19 Emergency Response Fund with a Sh35 million donation. With a campaign dubbed Colours of Hope, the Thika-based manufacturer of fast-moving consumer goods has also replaced its corporate colours with those of the national flag in solidarity with Kenyans going through different challenges in the wake of the deadly virus. “We affirm our continued commitment to stand by all Kenyans and the world at large to provide unwavering support and together through giving hope of a better tomorrow that we will come out of the coronavirus pandemic a stronger people and a steadfast Kenya,” said Chairman Dr. Vimal Shah (pictured). The firm has spent up to Sh35 million in the fight against the spread of the pandemic. Among the beneficiaries of Bidco’s initiatives are 6,000 street families in Nairobi who have so far received food donations and hygiene products worth a total of Sh5 million.

The firm has also donated Sh1.5 million worth of foodstuffs to various households in Kibra slums and another Sh2 million to various children’s homes around the country. Companies that have contributed towards the fund include Co-operative Bank that last week gave a Sh100 million cash donation. Unilever East Africa also recently unveiled a Sh11.5 billion funding, in partnership with the UK Department for International Development, to counter coronavirus. Others that have contributed to the fight against Covid-19 are UAP Old Mutual Faulu Foundation that contributed Sh5 million. United Bank for Africa-Kenya has donated Sh15 million, through the UBA Foundation, to the Covid-19 fund. Chairman James Olubayi said the donation is part of the $14 million (Sh1.4 billion) donated by UBA Group to African governments to help in the fight against the pandemic.

Banking on its established countrywide route to market, BIDCO has supported more than 400 distributors across the country with mobile hand washing stations placed at their premises, providing sufficient antibacterial hand wash for use by the customers and visitors in the various areas. “At a time when the entire nation is hard hit, we are taking to the frontline in a bold move to assure Kenyans that there is hope amidst the challenges, hope that Kenyans, though together apart, are a steadfast people united by the unity of the Kenyan colours that we all pride in,” added Dr. Vimal

