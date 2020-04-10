Oil firm contests Sh2.2 billion tax bill
SEE ALSO: Troubles at Tullow put in doubt Kenya oil export promiseAfrica Oil accuses KRA of making wrongful decisions in computing its tax bill and failing to account for the full value of losses brought forward. The tribunal threw out KRA’s demands on income tax and ordered that the Sh2.29 billion VAT be reviewed to exclude assessment in respect to 2011 and 2012, a move Africa Oil has vowed to contest in court. “Africa Oil is pleased that TAT has ruled in favour of the firm with regards to the corporate income tax assessments,” said the company in a statement. “Also, the firm notes TAT’s ruling in favour of KRA with regards to the VAT assessments that amount to $22 million (Sh2.2 billion).
"However, Africa Oil maintains its position that the VAT assessment is without merit and has appealed."
