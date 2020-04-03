Pursuant to the provisions of Paragraph G.05 (1) (b) of the Fifth Schedule of the Capital Markets (Securities) (Public Offers, Listing and Disclosures) Regulations, 2002, the Board of Directors of The Standard Group PLC (“the Company”) wishes to notify its shareholders and the general public of the resignation of Mr. Samuel Lerionka Tiampati, as a Non-Executive Director of the Company, with effect from 3rd April 2020.
The Board takes this opportunity to thank Mr. Tiampati for his commitment and invaluable contribution to the Company and wish him the best in his future endeavors.
By Order of the Board
Millicent Ng’etich