Changes on Standard Group PLC Board

Pursuant to the provisions of Paragraph G.05 (1) (b) of the Fifth Schedule of the Capital Markets (Securities) (Public Offers, Listing and Disclosures) Regulations, 2002, the Board of Directors of The Standard Group PLC (“the Company”) wishes to notify its shareholders and the general public of the resignation of Mr. Samuel Lerionka Tiampati, as a Non-Executive Director of the Company, with effect from 3rd April 2020.The Board takes this opportunity to thank Mr. Tiampati for his commitment and invaluable contribution to the Company and wish him the best in his future endeavors. By Order of the Board Millicent Ng’etich

SEE ALSO: Standard Group to host New Year concert

Company Secretary

Do not miss out on the latest news. Join the Standard Digital Telegram channel HERE.