Coronavirus: Global growth ‘could halve’ if outbreak intensifies

The global economy could grow at its slowest rate since 2009 this year due to the coronavirus outbreak, the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) has warned.The influential think tank has forecast growth of just 2.4 per cent in 2020, down from 2.9 per cent in November. But it said a longer “more intensive” outbreak could halve growth to 1.5 per cent. It came after the Bank of England vowed to help stabilise markets.

