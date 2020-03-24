Safaricom announces new director

Vivek Badrinath. (Photo: Courtesy)

Safaricom alternate director Vivek Badrinath has resigned, the company announced on TuesdayHe has served in that capacity for over three years. Badrinath’s resignation took effect on Friday, March 20 and has been replaced by Francesco Bianco. Bianco was appointed on Friday as a substantive director of the company. Vivek Badrinath joined Vodafone and the Executive Committee in October 2016.

SEE ALSO :Public relations firm Gina Din sold

He was responsible for Vodafone’s operations in the Vodacom Group, India, Australia, Egypt, Ghana, Kenya, and New Zealand. On April 1, 2019, Badrinath was also appointed as Interim CEO of Vodafone Business, responsible for Vodafone’s Business to Business operations globally. Before that, he was the Deputy Chief Executive at the international hospitality group AccorHotels where he was responsible for marketing, digital solutions, distribution and information systems.

KCPE and KCSE delay fears as coronavirus disrupts calendar - The Standard Read Now »

He was previously Deputy Chief Executive with Orange and has a long career in telecommunications and technology. Prior roles include Executive Director responsible for Orange's Business Services division, the leadership of Orange's global networks and operators division and Chief Technology Officer for Orange's mobile activities.

SEE ALSO :MARTIAL ARTS : Tong-Il Moo-Do Federation in Soya awards list

Badrinath's new job will be steering TowerCo as Chief Executive Officer. TowerCo is Vodafone Group’s new European tower company. Vodafone Group is one of the world’s leading telecoms and technology service providers. The Group has mobile operations in 25 countries, partners with mobile networks in 41 more, and fixed broadband operations in 19 markets. The changes in the Safaricom leadership are taking place at a time when its new chief executive is expected to take the wheel. On October 24, 2019, Safaricom announced that they had picked Peter Ndegwa to become the future Chief Executive Officer of the company. The first African man to head the leading mobile service provider in Kenya and East Africa.

SEE ALSO :Malkia Strikers aim to have the last laugh

Ndegwa is expected to start the job on April 1, taking over from the interim CEO, Michael Joseph. Michael Joseph took over the CEO's position from Bob Collymore, who died in July last year.

Do not miss out on the latest news. Join the Standard Digital Telegram channel HERE.