Fare shoots as matatus pass burden to commuters

Following the directive by Health CS Mutahi Kagwe that Public Service Vehicles limit the number of passengers to curb the spread of coronavirus, matatus hiked fares on Monday to bridge the gap created by the new reguations.CS Kagwe on Fiday directed that 14-seater matatus should carry eight passengers and 25-seater PSVs to carry 15 passengers. The bus fares have so far shot up after PSVs revised their charges following the new directive. In Nairobi, bus fare from Nairobi CBD to Ngong on Monday was Sh200 from normal Sh100 or Sh80. Those who live in South B are parting with Sh100 up from the normal Sh30. On Mombasa Road route, commuters are forced to pay Sh50 in the morning up from the usual Sh30.A passenger from Kitengela that sought anonymity, told the Standard Digital that he paid Sh100 to town and not the normal Sh50 in the morning while commuting to work. “It was like paying for a seat on the bus that is not occupied. Yes, the distancing rules apply but we have to pay more so that the matatu makes money,” he complained. It was not Nairobi alone that was affected. A passenger that spoke to Standard Digital said she paid Sh550 and not the usual Sh400 to travel from Eldoret to Malaba.

However, the hiking of fares came after a warning by the Chairperson of the Matatu Owners Association Simon Kimutai who said on Friday that the cost would be passed to commuters. "Fare will certainly go up because the cost of doing business is high," Kimutai said on Friday. The association chair said the CS should have given guidance on what Matatu owners should do given the current situation and the new rules.

