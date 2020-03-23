County blamed as food shortage hits Nyamira Towns

An order by the county government to stop business in open-air markets has been criticised by traders and local political leaders.Critics of the ban have argued that the county administration is wrongly implementing directives from the national government on how to deal with the coronavirus pandemic. Speaking yesterday in Nyamira, North Mugirango MP Joash Nyamoko said the Ministry of Health directed that small-scale traders be taught by county authorities how to uphold hygienic practices, not to be banned entirely from markets. "The Health Cabinet Secretary said people who sell foodstuffs should be aided to uphold standards of hygiene," said Mr Nyamoko, adding: "But counties are now dealing with the issue in a manner that is against the welfare of our people by keeping them out of markets." Hellen Omache, a local trader, said the county government was supposed to protect traders and their clients from Covid-19 by providing hand sanitisers and educating people on how to avoid contracting the virus; not by closing markets. "Why are they creating a crisis for people living in towns, who now do not have enough food?" asked Ms Omache. Yesterday, tension engulfed Keroka town as armed policemen rode around ensuring the county directives were followed. Since Thursday, markets in the county have been no-go zones. Even fruit and vegetable vendors in the outskirts of the town were ordered to leave.

That was also the case in Miruka and Kebirigo towns.

