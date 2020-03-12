Court lifts warrant of arrest for Kenya Railways MD

The aftermath of the ongoing demolitions in Kisumu. [Denish Ochieng/Standard]

A court has lifted a warrant of arrest against Kenya Railways Acting Managing Director Philip Mainga.Mainga had been cited for contempt of court for failing to comply with court orders to pay a fine of Sh100,000 by last month. Kisumu Environment and Land Court judge Antony Ombwayo lifted the order yesterday after Kenya Railways lawyer paid the fine. Mainga got into trouble after Kisumu-based businessmen Hayer Singh and Sanarnger Singh moved to court over demolition of their property on the orders of Kenya Railways. Hayer and Sigh claimed that the demolitions done on block 6/292 and block 6/293 near Jua Kali were unprocedural. Consequently, they moved to court on November 7 last year, seeking restraining orders to bar Kenya Railways from developing the plots until the case is heard inter partes. They also asked the court to block Kenya Railways from further demolitions on the mentioned plots until the case is determined.

But upon physical checks they found that Kenya Railways had heeded none of the petitions, and was still carrying on with developments on the disputed parcels of land. Justice Ombwayo then fined the Kenya Railways managing director Sh100,000 failure to which he be jailed for one month.

