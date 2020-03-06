German solar firm’s projects top Sh100m

Ecoligo CEO Martin Baart.

German solar company Ecoligo has invested in projects worth over one million euro (Sh112 million) in Kenya since last year, said Chief Executive Martin Baart.The firm provides clean and affordable solar energy to businesses, such as flower farms, malls and hotels. The investment was revealed during German President Frank Walter Steinmeier’s visit to Nairobi last week, which included a delegation from six organisations that are active in various sectors in Kenya. Senior representatives from Ecoligo, Siemens, Krones AG, Pilz Schindler, AfricaWorks and Safri accompanied the president on the mission. Mr Baart said the company has already implemented 10 solar and energy efficiency projects. “We started the company with the goal of supporting sustainable economic growth in markets like Kenya. That our impact has been recognised by the German and Kenyan governments makes me extremely proud as it signifies that we’re achieving our goal and making a difference,” he said. The company offers a fully financed solar-as-a-service model, taking care of the financing, installation and maintenance of projects and thereby allowing clients easy access to affordable and clean power.

