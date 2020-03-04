Tata Chemicals Magadi - Serving society through science

A cheque for one of their CSR projects.

Tata Chemicals Magadi staff during the Company of the year awards (COYA 2019).

Tata Chemicals Magadi, part of the global Tata Group, is one of the world’s leading chemicals company, with a heritage spanning over 108 years and a widespread portfolio of industrial chemicals.They are Africa’s leading manufacturer of natural Soda Ash and home to the best natural salt produced at source. Among the values of the company, sustainability is core to their operations. They are rooted in values of Safety, Passion, Integrity, Care and Excellence (SPICE) and underpinned by science. Tata Chemicals continue to live their mission, of ‘’by contributing to the development of the communities around them, respecting their uniqueness and integrating their voice into the programs.Among the company’s many accolades,Chemicals’ CSR model has been recognised for the 7time at the Company of the year awards () and recently by the Federation of Kenya Employers – Responsible Business Conduct 2019. This particular CSR program is anchored under 5 pillars being: Education, Water, Transport, Health Care, and Economic Empowerment. Their Production and Quality systems have also been recognized at this year’sAwards.Chemicals have been ranked the best in the Productivity and Quality category. Alongside all these, the prestigious company are the winners of:andThis organization continues to leverage their core competency of operational excellence and customer centricity through engaging on sustainability, Tata Business Excellence Model (TBEM) and continuous improvement.Chemicals strives to be a centre of excellence in all our dealings as we fulfil our mandate of creating a positive impact in society, in Kenya and across all the markets that they serve worldwide. To get into contact with TATA Chemicals, simply give a call, send an email or simply drop a letter to their postal code.

: + 254 20 6999 000: + 254 722 204 795/ 735 604 796: 1- 00205 Magadi, Kenya

