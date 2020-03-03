How to sweeten the lives of sugar cane farmers
Fortunately, many of these sugar-growing areas are around large water masses and the government should not shy away from extracting such water for the benefit of its citizens. Colonial pact Sudan and Egypt can be expected to make noise as they are already doing following Ethiopia's construction of a huge dam - the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam to generate electricity and for irrigation from River Nile. They will, no doubt, cite some agreements signed between them and Britain at the time when the region was under colonial rule. Kenya will be within its rights to brush aside this colonial pact and invite the aggrieved countries to come up with fresh proposals that would share the waters equitably. Surely, it cannot be right that Sudan and Egypt use the Nile waters to irrigate their lands at the expense of the countries up-stream then sell their produce at exorbitant prices to them. Second, the millers must be jointly owned with farmers. This will require farmers to safeguard their interests at both ends of the value chain. This should not translate into counties buying shares in the firms unless it is a stop-gap measure designed to quicken the process and off-load the shares to farmers. Third, the State will need to take its regulatory and oversight roles seriously and guide the farmers to elect their representatives wisely by setting down minimum qualifications. The State would also do well to ensure farmers are paid on time.
