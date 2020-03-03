Mixed reactions as State backs Safaricom-Huawei 5G rollout

Vodafone, the majority shareholder of East Africa’s biggest and most profitable telco Safaricom through Vodacom said they will be removing Huawei from their infrastructure backbone.Vodafone CEO Nick said there is a lot of “noise” around governments banning Huawei network equipment and the facts need to be established. Vodafone is also in talks with the company and various agencies and governments, following the pause on buying Huawei equipment for its core network. Analysts say this could see the planned launch of the 5G network by Safaricom using Huawei infrastructure expose Kenya to a geopolitical fault line as it seeks to balance relations between the US and China.

Safaricom announced that it will this year launch a 5G network to grow its data business, days after Vodafone, which through Vodacom are majority shareholders of East Africa’s biggest and most profitable telco said it will be removing Huawei from its infrastructure backbone. This comes after US President Donald Trump phoned the British Premier Boris Johnson as the UK sought to accommodate Huawei. In a report titled Global Expansion of AI Surveillance published by the Carnegie University last October, Kenya is listed as one of the African countries alongside South Africa and Egypt who use Chinese infrastructure for AI surveillance.

Experts claim that Chinese companies are working directly with China’s State authorities to export “authoritarian technology” to like-minded governments to spread influence and promote an alternative governance model. “Anything investment that the Chinese do abroad is geared towards their military intelligence,” said Mwenda Mbijiwe, a security analyst.

“The Chinese can use our data to tell our economic strength and GDP projections. They can even carry out a fiscal coup.” Safaricom has over time sought to grow its grip on Kenya’s telecoms market with aggressive investment in new technology to fend off rivals and 5G is the biggest thing on the horizon. “We will use Huawei in 5G ... What will we do in terms of the American statements about not using Huawei? We don’t have that situation in Africa,” Safaricom acting CEO Michael Joseph told Reuters. Government Spokesman Cyrus Oguna defended Safaricom saying Kenya has nothing to do with trade wars between the US and China. Oguna said that the US is acting in its best interest and Kenya will also act in the best interest of her people. Kenya owns 35 per cent of Safaricom. “As long us what we are doing does not endanger internal and global security, then we have no problem doing business with anyone,” Oguna said. In 2016, Safaricom in partnership with the Asian IT giant provided CCTV cameras in the cities of Nairobi and Mombasa. The lucrative tender attracted two Chinese firms Huawei and ZTE who fought bitter court battles over its award, leading to its cancellation. The two companies have built most of Africa’s telecoms infrastructure. “I would have thought that the US is actively pursuing solutions in this regard, this is now way beyond Safaricom’s procurement department’s pay grade,” said Aly. African Union officials accused a Chinese contractor who was given the tender of constructing AU headquarters building in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, of bugging the structure with intelligent gadgets feeding their military intelligence of the meetings.

African Union officials also accused China of hacking its headquarter’s computer systems every night for five years and downloading confidential information. The US, alarmed by the rapid growth of Huawei, launched a concerted campaign globally to block Huawei from building 5G wireless networks. US government feels Huawei poses an unacceptable security risk to them and the US Justice Department accused the company of stealing intellectual property and violating US sanctions on Iran. Trump’s administration, in the executive order of May 2019, blocked Huawei products entering the US market on national security grounds. This saw Google revoked Huawei’s Android licence, which meant no smartphones or tablets launched by Huawei will have access to the tech giant’s Play Store and its long list of official applications. In addition, Huawei smartphones were denied pre-installed Facebook, WhatsApp, and Instagram. Washington also barred Intel from selling laptop CPUs, Chip designer ARM from selling smart phone CPU to Huawei even though ARM is based in the UK.

