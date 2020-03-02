KMA direct two ferries to stop operations
He said the team further wanted to find out if safety improvements had been put in place since the last inspection. "It was noted that some of the deficiencies had been rectified, Further Kenya Ferry Services was planning to undertake rectification of pending deficiencies at a dry-dock facility," said Major (rtd) Okong'o in a statement. He added that the KMA team had noted some improvement in ensuring that cars are stowed at a safe distance from the prows, and that at all times the safety chain running across the car deck is secured before the ferry departs.
He said this would be in place until the prows are fully operational. "During the follow-up inspection, additional deficiencies noted were communicated to the management of KFSL for rectification within the agreed timeline," he said. MV Nyayo, MV Harambee and MV Kilindini, which were delivered in 1990, are due for replacement but are still in operation owing to a shortage of vessels. On September 29 last year, a car with a mother and her daughter slipped into the sea from MV Harambee whose prow could not be lifted. Their bodies were retrieved after nearly two weeks. KFS is awaiting the delivery of MV Safari from Turkey later this month to address the acute shortage of vessels. The other ferries in operation are MV Jambo, delivered in 2017 from Turkey, and MV Likoni and MV Kwale procured from Germany in 2010.
