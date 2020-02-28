Diani and Kwale towns elevated into municipalities

The touristic towns of Diani and Kwale have been elevated to municipalities as they seek to get a share of the Sh30 billion to be dished out by the World Bank to improve services and infrastructure.Following the elevation, Kwale Governor Salim Mvurya witnessed the swearing-in of the new municipal managers and members of the municipality boards at the county headquarters in Kwale town. He said the new boards would oversee the collection of revenue, town planning, water supply, regulating public transport, beautification and landscaping, among other tasks. Mr Mvurya said Sh26 million would be spent on lighting up streets and venues in Diani, a thriving tourism hub, while a further Sh400 million would be used to upgrade the water system in Kwale town. Mvurya said roads, markets, sewerage and the drainage system would be targeted in the urban improvement programme.“We have full confidence in the new board with seven members each. They will go out of their way to transform these towns into prosperous municipalities,” he said, while briefing the press after the swearing-in.

The county chief said that promotion of the two towns to municipal status would ensure that they attract domestic and foreign investors. He said the boards, to be supported by a secretariat, would ensure services are provided to residents. The boards, he added, would follow up on implementation and compliance on policies set out by the county and national governments. Mvurya said the inaugurated boards would ensure participation of residents in decision-making as well as activities and programmes being undertaken. Mvurya said plans were at an advanced stage to elevate Lunga Lunga and Kinango towns into municipalities.

